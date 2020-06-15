RelayX Purchase Streamanity; Video Streaming Platform Where Creators can Monetize Content

Streamanity is an application based on the Bitcoin SV (BSV) blockchain using micro-payments to allow content providers to profit from their own content. Viewers can pay per video, tip, and earn BSV by sharing videos. Streamanity is uniquely ad-free and has unique, quality content due to its pay to play model.

BSV allows micro-transactions on a massive scale where the users can pay cents (or even less!) to perform interactions because transactions fees are tiny.

The co-founders of Keyport Labs, makers of Streamanity.com Sumanth Neppalli and Shravan Shandilya remarked:

"We thank our investors and the BSV community for being supportive from the initial phase. Although, the concept worked well within the BSV community, we faced difficulty in gaining more users because of our inexperience in marketing. We, the co-founders also decided to part ways to pursue other endeavors. After meeting Jack at Cambrian, we decided he had the best vision on taking Streamanity forward. We wish him the best of luck and hope Streamanity continues on to become a huge success."

"Streamanity is a pioneering video platform that is a significant brand within the BSV ecosystem and when the opportunity came to become stewards of the platform, we jumped on it. We thank the co-founders Sumanth and Shravan for their vision, dedication, and entrusting us with its future. We hope to make meaningful improvements to Streamanity for the betterment of its amazing class of content creators and viewers both current and future," - Jack C. Liu, Founder of RelayX.io

Going forward Streamanity.com will be managed entirely by the RelayX development team. A separate new Streamanity roadmap and vision going forward post will be released shortly.

SOURCE Bitcoin SV