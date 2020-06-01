Relearnit Partners with Concordia University, St. Paul to Launch Ed.D. in Kinesiology

ST. LOUIS and ST. PAUL, Minn., June 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Relearnit, the online program management firm, has partnered with Concordia University, St. Paul (CSP), to launch a new doctoral program in kinesiology. Offered fully online, it will be the first of its kind in Minnesota.

The Ed.D. in Kinesiology prepares students for academic, leadership and clinical roles in health-related fields and disciplines, including physical therapy, athletic training, physical education and recreational program management for fitness. The curriculum focuses on research-based practices and the application of human movement science to help individuals perform at an optimal level as well as prevent and recover from injuries. The program requires 49 credit hours of coursework and 12 hours of dissertation.

CSP currently offers three bachelor's degrees and a master's degree in exercise science, according to Dr. Eric LaMott, CSP's provost and chief operating officer. "Adding the Ed.D. in Kinesiology allows us to expand some of our strongest programs, including exercise science," he said. "The new doctorate offers value for practitioners who are looking to advance their careers by pursuing a terminal degree."

Students who complete the Ed.D. in Kinesiology program will be well prepared for employment in in-demand markets. According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, jobs for kinesiology and exercise science graduates are projected to grow 10 percent through 2028, which is faster than the average for all occupations.

"At Relearnit, we work with universities and their faculty to identify and develop relevant programs with true career potential," said Dr. Ronald Wagner, Relearnit founder and CEO. "Academics First, our unique assessment of program demand and feasibility, helps ensure a positive outcome for each student as well as the institution."

The first cohort begins in fall 2020. Prospective students can learn more about the Ed.D. in Kinesiology program and apply at kinesiology.csp.edu.

About Relearnit

Relearnit partners with universities and their faculty to identify and develop degree programs that deliver career success for students and facilitate institutional growth. Relearnit's superior academic expertise combined with keen business acumen leads to online education success. From curriculum development to faculty engagement and impactful admissions marketing campaigns, Relearnit works with university partners to set a new standard in online education. For more information, please visit relearnit.com.

About Concordia University, St. Paul

Founded in 1893, Concordia University, St. Paul is a private Lutheran liberal arts university that delivers academic programs designed to respond to marketplace needs by providing an educational experience that is responsive to the needs of our students and relevant to the demands of the job market. One of the most affordable private universities in Minnesota, Concordia St. Paul's student body consists of over 5,000 students representing 49 states and over 20 different countries. For more information please visit csp.edu.

SOURCE Relearnit