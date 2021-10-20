Release of the 2021 Responsible Investment Brand Index USA - English Deutschland - Deutsch France - Français

Asset managers struggle to incorporate ESG in their brands and must emphasise their role in the construction of a safer and fairer future.

- The 4th edition of the Hirschel & Kramer Responsible Investment Brand Index (RIBI™) expands its universe of evaluated companies to 500+ asset managers globally.

- All global Top-10 companies are European, with the North America Region and the Rest of the World lagging.

- Nearly half of all asset managers express a reason for being ('Purpose'), but few do so with conviction and less than one in four link it to advancing society.