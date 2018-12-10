Relentless Agents To The Front: Century 21 Unveils New Roster Of Relentless Agent Award Winners

MADISON, N.J., Dec. 12, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- With a focus to defy mediocrity across the real estate industry, Century 21 Real Estate today announced a new select group of exceptional real estate agents have received the coveted "Relentless Agent Award." Selected from across the franchise's national System of independent sales professionals, the five winners are honored for their continued ability to deliver an extraordinary real estate experience to their clients.

The iconic brand is pleased to announce the newest Relentless Agent Award honorees:

The winners received the award based on third-party customer ratings and testimonials, willingness to go above and beyond for their clients, and number of sales combined.

"Relentless quite simply means 'unstoppable,'" said Nick Bailey, president and chief executive officer, Century 21 Real Estate LLC. "And that's exactly what our honorees are. With unyielding determination to go above-and-beyond for their clients, provide exceptional real estate expertise, and world class customer service, this new crop of Relentless Agent Award winners personifies what it means to be extraordinary. I'm so honored to call them an essential part of the CENTURY 21 System."

CENTURY 21 sought to show the recent Relentless Agent Award winners the same level of extraordinary experience they deliver to their clients with an all-expense paid trip to New York City and coveted tickets to see Broadway's smash hit "Hamilton: An American Musical."

The honorees also received beautiful metal origami trophies crafted from recycled CENTURY 21 yard signs into the shape of salmon to represent the determined effort of the winners to defy mediocrity and swim upstream. The trophies were created by Ann Arbor, Michigan-based artist Beth Johnson.

As the brand that believes homebuyers and sellers' happiness and satisfaction is the primary goal in any real estate transaction, CENTURY 21 established the Relentless Agent Awards in June 2018 to reward agents who exemplify this attitude.

Past honorees include:

CENTURY 21 plans to continue the program to honor professionals for their passion to deliver great service and elevate their business to the next level.

About Century 21 Real Estate LLC

The approximately 127,000 independent sales professionals in approximately 9,400 offices spanning 80 countries and territories in the CENTURY 21 System live their mission everyday: to defy mediocrity and deliver extraordinary experiences. By consistently chasing excellence, giving 121% and always elevating, the CENTURY 21 brand is helping its affiliated brokers/agents to be the first choice for real estate consumers and industry professionals worldwide. Century 21 Real Estate has numerous websites to help answer specific consumer needs. They are century21.com, century21.com/global, century21.com/commercial, century21.com/finehomes, century21.com/farmandranch, and century21.com/espanol.

Century 21 Real Estate LLC is a subsidiary of Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE: RLGY), a global leader in real estate franchising and provider of real estate brokerage, relocation and settlement services.

© 2018 Century 21 Real Estate LLC. All Rights Reserved. CENTURY 21®, C21®and the CENTURY 21 Logo are registered service marks owned by Century 21 Real Estate LLC. Century 21 Real Estate LLC fully supports the principles of the Fair Housing Act and the Equal Opportunity Act. Each office is independently owned and operated.

