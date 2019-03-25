Relevant Radio Coming To Washington, DC

GREEN BAY, Wis., March 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Relevant Radio®, America's largest Catholic talk radio network, has been offered an exciting opportunity to reach almost 7 million listeners in the Washington DC metro area. Pending approval from the FCC, WSPZ 1260 AM will join the Relevant Radio network as an owned and operated station broadcasting unique Catholic programming in our nation's capital.

Rev. Francis J. Hoffman "Fr. Rocky", Executive Director/CEO of Relevant Radio said, "We are most grateful that God has provided us the resources and opportunity to start broadcasting in our Nation's capital. Many of the Christian Faithful in the Washington, DC metro market have been asking for our programs for a long time. We are truly hopeful that our presence will bring renewed hope to many, many souls."

Relevant Radio offers listeners access to live and interactive original programming on a variety of topics—such as Church and world news, current events, politics, prayer, spiritual direction, and more—from a unique Catholic perspective. Popular and award-winning programs on the network include The Patrick Madrid Show, The Drew Mariani ShowTM, the Family Rosary Across America®, Father Simon SaysTM, Morning Air® and many more!

"Never has there been a more critical time in our nation's history for voices of Truth to be heard in a culture that seeks to eliminate Faith from the conversation," said Linda Ruf, Executive Vice President of Advancement at Relevant Radio.

With the increased reach, Relevant Radio broadcasts on over 130 stations reaching nearly 160 million souls in 39 states and worldwide via streaming at relevantradio.com and the Relevant Radio app. The network includes stations in top markets such as New York City, Los Angeles, Chicago, San Francisco, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and the Twin Cities.

