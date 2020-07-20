Relevant Radio® Welcomes Two New Programs

GREEN BAY, Wis., July 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Two brand new programs are coming to the Relevant Radio® network! The Cale Clarke Show and The Faith Explained with Cale Clarke will debut on Monday, July 20.

"There's no doubt that, if Saint Paul were alive today, he'd be using all media as a megaphone to preach the Good News of the Gospel, just as Relevant Radio is doing. My passion is to teach the faith, with a special focus on how we as Catholics need to reconnect with Christ through the Scriptures. So, there's just a great natural fit for me here," said Cale.

Learn the Faith. Love the Faith. That's what you'll gain by listening to these two new programs.

Each day on The Faith Explained, host Cale Clarke will guide listeners through a deep dive into a specific aspect of the Faith. Whether Scripture, the Catechism, or Sacred Tradition, Cale will explore the beauty and depth of the Catholic Faith, weekdays at 12:30pm CT beginning July 20.

"In listening to this show, people will not only gain a deeper understanding of the Faith, but will be inspired and equipped to share it with others – family, friends, and those you encounter in your everyday life," Cale explained.

The Cale Clarke Show is a live and interactive program heard weekdays at 5-6pm CT only on Relevant Radio. As Cale says, "It's a place where faith, facts, and fun collide!" Listeners will discover fascinating insights, candid conversations, inspiration and laughs each day as host Cale Clarke unpacks how a Catholic perspective affects the nitty-gritty of everyday life.

These programming changes have been made in response to the needs of our listeners and their feedback. In a recent listener survey, there was a great desire for new programming that centered on teaching and apologetics, and these new programs will address those needs, and more!

"We are thrilled to welcome Cale Clarke to the Relevant Radio daily lineup. He is a vibrant personality who unashamedly defends and explains our Catholic Faith, and I know that our listeners will enjoy listening to his fun and fascinating programs," said Rev. Francis J. Hoffman "Father Rocky", Executive Director and CEO of Relevant Radio.

Tune in to Relevant Radio on Monday, July 20, to hear these exciting new programs:

The Faith Explained with Cale Clarke – weekdays at 12:30-1pm CT

– weekdays at The Cale Clarke Show – weekdays at 5-6pm CT

