Relevent Sports Group: 2019 International Champions Cup Futures Tournament Winners

FC Barcelona top Player Development Academy to win 2019 International Champions Cup Futures Girls Tournament

FC Barcelona today topped New Jersey's Player Development Academy 2-0 to win the inaugural International Champions Cup Futures Girls tournament at IMG Academy in Bradenton, FL.

FC Barcelona played exceptionally throughout the tournament, beating ICC Midwest in Match 2, the Heat FC Nevada in Match 3, and the LAFC Slammers in the semifinals. Their sole loss came from Paris Saint-Germain, who won 1-0 in Match 1.

Goal scorers for FC Barcelona in the Championship Bracket Final were Aicha Camara and Noah Bezis.

The Golden Ball winner for best all-around player in the tournament was Reese Doherty from the LAFC Slammers, the Golden Boot winner for the most goals was shared by Melina Rebimbas from Player Development Academy and Joelle Jung of ICC West who both netted 3 goals each, and finally the winner of the Golden Glove for best goal keeper was Olivia Herrera of the LAFC Slammers.

CR Vasco da Gama beats Paris Saint-Germain to win 2019 International Champions Cup Futures Boys Tournament

Brazilian squad CR Vasco da Gama topped Paris Saint-Germain 4-3 in an exciting penalty kick shootout to win the 2019 International Champions Cup Futures Boys tournament at IMG Academy in Bradenton, FL.

CR Vasco da Gama led an extremely successful tournament, winning Match 1 against North Carolina Football Club 2-0, beating ICC Midwest in Match 2 6-0, topping Juventus FC 1-0 in Match 3, besting Chivas de Guadalajara in the quarterfinals in overtime 4-2, and finally defeating Benfica in the semifinals 1-0.

The Golden Ball winner for best all-around player in the tournament was Warren Zaire Emery of Paris Saint-Germain, the Golden Boot winner for the most goals was Rayan Rocha of CR Vasco da Gama who netted 4 goals, and finally the winner of the Golden Glove for best goal keeper was Phillipe Oliviera of CR Vasco da Gama.

ICC Futures is at the heart of Relevent Sports Group's mission, to grow the game of soccer at a grassroots level by providing an American stage for the world's best players of tomorrow. More information on the tournament, games, players, and Relevent Sports Group properties can be found at internationalchampionscup.com.

Photos and videos from the tournament can be found on Twitter and Instagram at @IntChampionsCup.

About Relevent Sports Group

Relevent Sports Group (RSG) is the premier soccer events and media business in North America and Asia. RSG operates the International Champions Cup and Women's International Champions Cup, the summer's largest club tournament featuring the world's best teams in iconic venues. Regarded as one of the most influential privatelyowned soccer companies internationally, RSG is focused on expanding its footprint, creating a year-round soccer platform including new properties, the ICC Futures tournament, Alianza de Futbol, the leading marketer and producer of Hispanic soccer programs in the U.S, and LaLiga North America, the first-of-its-kind joint venture with LaLiga to promote soccer in North America.

