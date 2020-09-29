Relevent Sports Group Launches ‘Women’s International Champions Cup Best XI’ to Honor Those Advancing Women’s Soccer

The 'WICC Best XI' honorees will be announced in December. The announcement will be accompanied by a short film on each winner. The list of winners and the films will be distributed on RSG's social and digital channels as well as a third party distribution platform to be announced at a later date.

In future years, RSG plans to incorporate the 'WICC Best XI' into its WICC tournament. The 'WICC Best XI' honorees will be recognized at the WICC tournament and will be incorporated into various fan experiences, including panel events, giving fans the opportunity to both watch world class matches and also interact with the champions of the game.

"The growth of women's soccer all over the world is not an accident, but the result of the hard work of many – some of whom are front and center and others who are working tirelessly behind the scenes," said Susie Fiore, Head of the WICC. "RSG wants to call attention to some of these remarkable contributors and share their stories."

"It is an honor to sit on this incredibly accomplished advisory board, tasked with selecting the inaugural 'Best XI'," said Heather O'Reilly. "I've seen up close and personal how much the women's game has grown throughout my career and it is awesome to have to the chance to thank those who help make it happen through this recognition."

Best XI Advisory Board

Vero Boquete

- All-time leading goal scorer for Spain's national team

- First Spaniard to win the UEFA Women's Champions League (2014/15) and domestic league titles in three different countries

- Currently plays for the NWSL club, Utah Royals FC, as a forward or midfielder

- Captained Spain's national team at their first FIFA Women's World Cup appearance (2015)

- One of the hosts of RSG's weekly interview show, "The Conference Call"

Laura Gentile

- Currently serves as the Senior Vice President of Marketing at ESPN and is responsible for developing, expanding and managing all aspects of the ESPN brand across all media platforms

- Founder of espnW, the multiplatform business built to serve women in sports

- Appointed to the US Department of State's Council to Empower Women and Girls Through Sports and co-created the Global Sports Mentoring Program

- Currently serves on the Women's Sports Foundation Advisory Panel

- Named to the Forbes "Most Powerful Women in U.S. Sports" list in 2018

Nadine Keßler

- Currently serves as the Chief of Women's Football at UEFA and is responsible for developing the women's game across Europe as well as all European women's soccer competitions

- Former German national team player, who won the 2013 UEFA Women's European Championship

- Previously played for Vfl Wolfsburg, where she captained the team to championships in the women's Bundesliga, the German Cup, and UEFA Women's Champions League two consecutive seasons (2012/13 & 2013/14)

- Winner of the 2010 UEFA Women's Champions League with Potsdam

- Recipient of the 2014 FIFA World Player of the Year award and the 2013/14 UEFA Best Women's Player in Europe award

Heather O'Reilly

- Former USWNT player who won three Olympic gold medals (2004, 2008 & 2012) and one FIFA Women's World Cup (2015)

- Was also a USWNT player at the 2007 FIFA Women's World Cup (3rd place) and 2011 FIFA Women's World Cup (2nd place)

- 8th most capped player in USWNT history

- Tied for 5th in assists in USWNT history

- Former NWSL player with the Boston Breakers, FC Kansas City and North Carolina Courage

- Former Arsenal player

- Three-time NWSL champion (2015, 2018, 2019)

- 2018 WICC winner, scoring the game winning goal as the North Carolina Courage defeated Olympique Lyonnais 1-0

- Served as a match analyst for Fox Sports during the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup

- Currently a media pundit on BBC World Football and an assistant coach for UNC women's soccer team

Briana Scurry

- Former USWNT goalkeeper who won two Olympic gold medals (1996 & 2004) and one FIFA Women's World Cup (1999)

- Was also a USWNT player at the 1995 FIFA Women's World Cup (3rd place), 2000 Olympic Games (2nd place), 2003 FIFA Women's World Cup (3rd place) and 2007 FIFA Women's World Cup (3rd place)

- Founding member of WUSA, where she played three seasons for the Atlanta Beat

- 2nd highest number of caps among female soccer goalkeepers worldwide

- Former assistant coach of the Washington Spirit

- In 2017, Briana was inducted into the National Soccer Hall of Fame and was both the first female goalkeeper and the first black woman to be awarded the honor

- Has her own exhibit in the Smithsonian National Museum of African American History and Culture

Danielle Slaton

- Former USWNT player who won a silver medal at the 2000 Olympic Games and was a member of the third place 2003 FIFA Women's World Cup squad

- In 2002, was selected by the Carolina Courage as WUSA's first overall draft pick and was named as WUSA's defender of the year

- Currently a television analyst for MLS's San Jose Earthquakes

- Currently a board member for the US Soccer Foundation

- Served as a match analyst during the 2015 and 2019 FIFA Women's World Cups as well as the 2016 Olympic Games

Grant Wahl

- One of the world's leading soccer and sports journalists

- Formerly a senior writer for Sports Illustrated and a correspondent for Fox Sports

- Author of the New York Times Best Seller "The Beckham Experiment" in 2009 and "Masters of Modern Soccer" in 2018

- Has covered five Olympic Games, ten FIFA World Cups, European soccer and soccer's growth in the US

- Currently runs the podcast "Fútbol with Grant Wahl"

