Reliable Power Pours into Puerto Rican Bottling Plant Thanks to FlexGen Energy Storage System

DURHAM, N.C., June 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- When a global bottling company in Puerto Rico needed long-term reliable, resilient power to keep up with demand and competition, they turned to FlexGen, a leading energy storage software company, and Martin Energy, a distributed generation assets firm. Puerto Rico's power market has notoriously high rates and regular power interruptions, so FlexGen and Martin Energy Group went to work to design and install a system to "harden the grid," or make the system more robust.

"The company was experiencing power quality issues that were bringing their operations to a standstill on a regular basis," says Kelcy Pegler, FlexGen CEO. "To mitigate the negative effects of the power supply coming from the grid, the plant decided to add resilient on-site power generation and power quality equipment to improve their operations."

A FlexGen energy storage system keeps a Puerto Rican bottling company up and running with reliable power. Tweet this

Shoring up the grid

The system consists of Martin Energy engines and FlexGen energy storage systems. This combination provides both long-term resilient power and the ability to remedy power quality issues with fast-acting energy storage. When a disturbance from the grid happens at the bottling plant, FlexGen's proprietary HybridOSTM software platform instantaneously triggers the energy storage system to deliver power to smooth out the interruption, and keep the engines running without interruption.

The power system has been commissioned, fully tested against the challenges it will face in daily operation, and is now delivering clean, reliable energy to the facility.

To date, FlexGen's HybridOS software has been proven on more than 290 MW and 171MWh of energy storage projects, with more than 280,000 hours of run time.

About FlexGen HybridOSTM

FlexGen HybridOS is the leading energy storage software ecosystem that hosts a suite of software applications which include FlexGen DigitalTwin, PowerCloud, Fleet Manager, Site Controller, and FlexPack Controller. The FlexGen HybridOS suite creates a differentiated customer value by enabling multiple revenue streams and trading opportunities for storage assets. With real-time communication and over-the-air updates, FlexGen HybridOS software has 99.7% uptime and over 300,000 hours of proven run time.

About FlexGen

FlexGen is the second-largest U.S. energy storage technology company and first in Texas with an 80% market share. Leveraging its best-in-class energy management software and power electronics, FlexGen delivers utility-scale storage projects integrated with traditional and renewable power generation globally. Our customers and partners include the most technically and commercially demanding developers, utilities, government agencies and industrial companies in the world. For more information, visit www.flexgen.com.

About Martin Energy Group

Martin Energy Group, LLC develops, owns, operates and provides distributed generation assets and systems in North America since 1976. The Company designs, engineers and packages electric generators, co-generation systems and associated equipment and operates and maintains a complete range of power generator solutions. The Company also sells electricity and thermal energy to a range of commercial and industrial customers such as manufacturing facilities, hospitals, hotels, food processing, supermarkets, and others via long-term offtake agreements at zero capital cost to the customer. The Company is based in North America with branches across the globe. For more information, please visit www.martinenergygroup.com.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Karen Carrera, 972-207-1935

[email protected]

SOURCE FlexGen

Related Links

https://flexgen.com/

