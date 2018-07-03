Reliable Respiratory, Notice of Data Privacy Incident

NORWOOD, Mass., Sept. 1, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- On or around July 3, 2018, Reliable Respiratory ("Reliable") became aware of unusual activity in an employee's email account. Reliable took steps to investigate the unusual activity and determined that it had had been the target of an email phishing campaign that resulted in the compromise of a Reliable employee's email credentials. Reliable immediately commenced an investigation, which included working with third party forensic investigators, to determine the full nature and scope of the incident. Through the investigation, Reliable determined that, as a result of the phishing event, an unauthorized actor(s) gained access to the employee email account between June 28 and July 2, 2018. The investigation also determined that the emails affected by this incident contained certain personal information. While the information present in the impacted emails varies by individual, Reliable's investigation determined that the information that may have been affected includes: name, bank or financial account information, diagnosis, treatment information, medication/prescription information, driver's license or state identification number, Social Security number, patient claim/billing information, date of birth, credit or debit card information, username and password, health insurance information, medical record number, and/or passport number.

Reliable takes the confidentiality, privacy, and security of information in its care very seriously. Upon learning of unusual activity related to an employee's email account, Reliable immediately commenced an investigation to confirm the nature and scope of the incident and identify any individuals whose information may have been present in the emails potentially subject to unauthorized access. Reliable is taking steps to notify those individual and provide them with information and access to resources they may use to better protect against potential misuse of their personal information. While Reliable has security measures in place to protect information in its care, it is also taking steps to implement additional safeguards and review its policies and procedures in order to protect the security of information on its systems.

Reliable will be mailing notice letters to individuals who may have been affected by this incident for whom it has address information. Reliable is also encouraging potentially impacted individuals to remain vigilant against incidents of identity theft and fraud, to review account statements and explanations of benefits, and to monitor credit reports and explanation of benefits forms for suspicious activity and to detect errors. Reliable is providing potentially impacted individuals information on obtaining a free credit report annually from each of the three major credit reporting bureaus by visiting www.annualcreditreport.com, calling 877-322-8228, or contacting the three major credit bureaus directly at: Equifax, P.O. Box 105069, Atlanta, GA, 30348, 800-525-6285, www.equifax.com; Experian, P.O. Box 2002, Allen, TX 75013, 888-397-3742, www.experian.com; TransUnion, P.O. Box 2000, Chester, PA 19016, 800-680-7289, www.transunion.com. Potentially impacted individuals may also find information regarding identity theft, fraud alerts, security freezes and the steps they may take to protect their information by contacting the credit bureaus, the Federal Trade Commission or their state Attorney General. The Federal Trade Commission can be reached at: 600 Pennsylvania Avenue NW, Washington, DC 20580; www.identitytheft.gov; 1-877-ID-THEFT (1-877-438-4338); and TTY: 1-866-653-4261. Instances of known or suspected identity theft should also be reported to law enforcement or the individual's state Attorney General. Reliable will be providing notice of this incident to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, as well as required state regulators.

Reliable has set up a dedicated assistance line to answer questions regarding this incident. The dedicated assistance line may be reached at 833-228-5714 (toll free), Monday through Friday, 9am-6pm EST, excluding national holidays.

