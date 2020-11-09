Reliant Funding Announces Initiatives to Support Veteran-Owned Businesses

SAN DIEGO, Nov. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- In honor of SBA sponsored National Veterans Small Business Week (Nov. 2-6), Reliant Funding, a leading small business finance provider, announces its continued support for Veteran-owned businesses. For every new Small Business client funded in November, the company will donate $100 to the Wounded Warrior Project. Additionally, Reliant Funding will waive any origination fees for Veteran-owned businesses through the end of the month.

"I have tremendous respect and gratitude for our Veterans, many of our team members have served this amazing country. We are always thinking of ways to support American Small Business, this is the right time of year to recognize our Veteran Small Business Owners. We are excited to fuel their growth," said CEO of Reliant Funding Adam Stettner.

Currently, over 2.5 million businesses in the US are majority-owned by military veterans and Reliant has helped save veterans thousands of dollars over the past year by waiving its origination fee. Since 2008, Reliant Funding has provided working capital to veteran-owned businesses across the US.

In 2019, to help bolster additional small business growth, the company published "The Complete Veteran Business Owner Resource Guide." The informative, 40-page handbook serves to provide industry tips and resources for veterans on entrepreneurial journeys. Download the free handbook at https://www.reliantfunding.com/veteran-business-resource-guide/

"We're going beyond monetary support to assist Veteran entrepreneurs during these unprecedented times," added Stettner.

Reliant Funding is also announcing a partnership with The Wounded Warrior Project. The Wounded Warrior Project (WWP) has been meeting the growing needs of warriors, their families, and caregivers — helping them achieve their highest ambition through a variety of programs. The donations will go toward career counseling and mentorship, among others.

Reliant Funding provides short-term funding to small and mid-sized businesses nationwide. Headquartered in San Diego with an office in New York, Reliant Funding has surpassed $ 1.5 billion in total funding and has been recognized by Inc. Magazine as part of the 5000 fastest growing companies in America for seven consecutive years. Adam Stettner, the Founder of Reliant Funding, was named Ernst & Young's Entrepreneur of the Year in 2019. For more information, please visit www.reliantfunding.com.

