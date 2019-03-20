Reliant Funding Announces March Madness Bracket Challenge for ISO Partners

SAN DIEGO, March 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Reliant Funding, a leading small business finance provider, announces the launch of its inaugural March Madness bracket challenge and invites partners to join the friendly competition. The challenge is open to all Independent Sales Organizations (ISOs) and winners can expect cash prizes and bragging rights.

"While our programs offer the support and necessary tools to ensure our partners are successful, we also want to build camaraderie," said Founder and CEO of Reliant Funding, Adam Stettner. "What better way to attract quality, long-term partnerships and reward already committed partners than in the midst of one of the most exciting events of the year?"

Reliant Funding's partner programs are focused on delivering unmatched service and support for ISOs. With industry leading response times, the company provides the clearest path towards improved profitability and happy customers. The true differentiator of the Reliant Funding program is its commitment to communication and service, as well as its mission to understand partner's goals, map out a plan of action and execute the plan.

ISO partners interested in Reliant Funding's March Madness competition must select teams by Wednesday, March 20. Winners will be announced on Tuesday, April 9. First through third places win $1,000, $500 and $250 respectively.

For those interested in participating in Reliant Funding's March Madness competition, please click here. For more information on Reliant Funding's partnerships, click here.

For more information on Reliant Funding, one of Inc. Magazine's 5000 fastest growing privately held companies in America, please click here.

Reliant Funding is headquartered in San Diego with offices in New York, Reliant Funding provides customized, short-term funding to small and mid-sized businesses nationwide. Recognized for six consecutive years by Inc. Magazine among the 5000 fastest growing privately held companies in America. For more information, please visit www.reliantfunding.com.

