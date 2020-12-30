Reliant Funding Announces Plan to Provide Small Business Funding During Second Round of Paycheck Protection Program (PPP)

SAN DIEGO, Dec. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Reliant Funding, a leading small business finance provider, announces its partnership with Biz2Credit, a leading online credit platform provider for small businesses and financial institutions, to secure a second round of Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) funds for its prospects and clients, using Biz2Credit's Biz2X® PPP platform.

Congress is expected to pass a second round of COVID-19 relief allotted to the Small Business Association for small business lending programs and will allow the hardest hit small businesses to receive a second forgivable PPP loan.

"While we're seeing some progress with the COVID-19 vaccine, we know our economy and small businesses are still struggling, and are in need of additional support," said CEO of Reliant Funding Adam Stettner. "We have helped over 60,000 businesses obtain funding since our inception, with over 5,000 receiving funding from Reliant just this year and we're working hard to ensure small businesses continue to get the support they need."

Reliant Funding and Biz2Credit will work in tandem to facilitate loans to make the application process as easy as possible for American small businesses. The companies help from start to finish, from determining eligibility to step-by-step instructions for loan forgiveness. Small businesses always have the opportunity to apply for additional flexible working capital through Reliant Funding.

Earlier this year, Reliant Funding was among the first small business funders to support the first round of PPP funds. Customers were extremely satisfied with their PPP experience and the company will continue to focus on the best possible customer experience.

For more information, or to apply for a PPP loan, please visit http://ReliantPPP.com

For more information on Reliant Funding, please click here.

Reliant Funding provides customized, short-term funding to small and mid-sized businesses nationwide. Headquartered in San Diego with an office in New York, Reliant Funding has surpassed $1.5 billion in total funding and has been recognized by Inc. Magazine as part of the 5000 fastest growing privately held companies in America for seven consecutive years. Adam Stettner, the Founder of Reliant Funding, was named Ernst & Young's Entrepreneur of the Year in 2019. For more information, visit www.reliantfunding.com.

CONTACT: Kate Kelly, [email protected], (858) 848-9706

