Reliant Funding Debuts Free Comprehensive Business Guide for Veteran-Owned Businesses

SAN DIEGO, Nov. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- In honor of celebrating America's heroes during the month of November, Reliant Funding, a leading small business finance provider, announces the release of "The Complete Veteran Business Owner Resource Guide." The informative, 40-page handbook serves to provide industry tips and resources for veterans on entrepreneurial journeys.

The guide includes significant information such as cash flow management strategies, funding options and how to use them, franchise initiatives, how to certify as veteran-owned business and training and education opportunities. It also includes curated advice from servicemen and women who became successful business owners in fields such as software technologies, veteran advocacy consulting firms, manufacturing and more.

"Many transitioning veterans voice that they are interested in starting their own business," said CEO of Reliant Funding Adam Stettner. "We pulled a business savvy team together to do a deep dive into the challenges veteran-owned businesses face and pieced together a helpful resource guide to show them our deep gratitude and continued support by helping with their entrepreneurial transitions."

Each year, millions of men and women transition from an active or reserve military status to become veterans. According to Bunker Labs, nearly 25 percent of transitioning veterans indicate they would like to start a business. Currently, over 2.5 million businesses in the US are majority-owned by military veterans. Since 2008, Reliant Funding has provided working capital to veteran owned businesses across the US.

The release of this guide follows the company's announcement of its special, ongoing offer which waives all origination fees for businesses with verified military status approved for funding.

To access the guide, click here. For other resources regarding veteran-owned businesses, visit Reliant Funding's blog here. For more information on Reliant Funding, please click here.

Reliant Funding provides customized, short-term funding to small and mid-sized businesses nationwide. Headquartered in San Diego with an office in New York, Reliant Funding has surpassed $ 1.5 billion in total funding and has been recognized by Inc. Magazine as part of the 5000 fastest growing privately held companies in America for seven consecutive years. Adam Stettner, the Founder of Reliant Funding, was named Ernst & Young's Entrepreneur of the Year in 2019. For more information, please visit www.reliantfunding.com.

