Reliant Parking Launches a 24/7 Resident Support Call Center

"Every aspect of our business is designed to address the real concerns our residential customers face, and many of them are handling all aspects of property management themselves," said Kevin Wexler, founder and CEO of Reliant Parking Solutions. "Extending our resident support call center 24/7 is another way we're helping to bring efficiency to the daily property management routine. Based on our relationships with property managers, a deep understanding of their unique property, and our impeccable customer service we can now easily handle resident issues by phone."

Beyond increased efficiency, the resident support call center can help to increase resident satisfaction. Customers of the Reliant Parking Solutions software report a significant increase in positive reviews. To learn more and book a free Parking Strategy Audit, visit ReliantParking.com.

About Reliant Parking

Founded in 2012 by security industry veteran Kevin Wexler, former CEO of Summit Security, Reliant Parking is a leading full-service software company supporting property management, apartment and condominium communities, student housing, and HOAs. Headquartered in San Diego, California, Reliant Parking offers technology-integrated property and parking management solutions nationwide. With strong and lasting partnerships in residential, education, commercial, and retail, Reliant Parking helps find app-based solutions to help empower those it serves. To learn more about Reliant Parking, visit ReliantParking.com

