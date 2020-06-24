ReliaQuest Adds Proven Industry Leaders to Accelerate Company Growth

TAMPA, Fla., June 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- ReliaQuest, a leader in enterprise cybersecurity, today announced the addition of two accomplished executives to its growing team: Erin Sweeney as Vice President of Product Marketing and Jim Galley as Vice President of Business Development. They bring decades of experience to further expand demand for ReliaQuest's SaaS security platform, GreyMatter. GreyMatter provides Fortune 1,000 companies with security confidence by delivering visibility across their security portfolios, end-to-end automation that speeds detection and response, and continuous measurement to validate program effectiveness.

Erin Sweeney, Vice President of Product Marketing Jim Galley, Vice President of Business Development

Sweeney joins ReliaQuest after an 11-year tenure at Splunk, where she held a variety of roles across solution, industry, field and customer marketing. While there, her efforts helped drive the growth of the company from a start-up with $8 million in annual revenue to a $2 billion publicly traded cybersecurity industry leader. Prior to Splunk, Sweeney held marketing roles at Visible Path and EFI. As vice president of product marketing at ReliaQuest, she will own the go-to-market plans, campaigns and activities for the GreyMatter SaaS security platform, from overall positioning and messaging to packaging and roll out through the field, marketing, and customer adoption and success.

Galley comes to ReliaQuest from Netflix, where he served as director of business development and had end-to-end responsibility for partnership sourcing, negotiation, execution, and commercial success with entities that included Amazon, Comcast and Verizon. Before Netflix, he led business development activities and strategic partnerships at Hulu. He started his career in finance, which included roles at Disney, PwC, and an investment bank, Trinity Capital, handling mergers and acquisitions. As vice president of business development at ReliaQuest, he will be responsible for driving alliance and ecosystem growth, which will include more than 100 integration partners in 2020 , while also expanding relationships with professional services firms and technology industry giants.

"ReliaQuest's momentum has continued through the current economic environment, as security teams double down on improving security posture by achieving centralized visibility and end-to-end automation across their environments," said Brian Murphy, CEO and founder of ReliaQuest. "We're excited to add new leaders who have brought iconic solutions to market and whose efforts will expand the global reach of our SaaS security platform and its partner ecosystem."

About ReliaQuest

ReliaQuest fortifies the world's most trusted brands against cyber threats with GreyMatter, its SaaS platform for increasing enterprise visibility while automating threat detection and response. It does this by unifying and integrating existing SIEM, EDR, multi-cloud, and third-party apps, to deliver a centralized, transparent view across the environment. The platform's analytics provide actionable reporting and metrics that measure ongoing improvement of the security program to increase the effectiveness of security investments while better enabling the business. More than 250 Global 2000 enterprises rely on ReliaQuest to achieve security confidence. ReliaQuest is a private company headquartered in Tampa, Fla., with locations worldwide. For more information, visit www.reliaquest.com .

