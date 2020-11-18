ReliaQuest Ranked Number 409 Fastest-Growing Company in North America on Deloitte's 2020 Technology Fast 500™

TAMPA, Fla., Nov. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- ReliaQuest, a leader in enterprise cybersecurity, today announced it ranked 409 on Deloitte's 2020 Technology Fast 500™, a ranking of the 500 fastest growing technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences and energy tech companies in North America now it's 26th year. ReliaQuest grew 229% during this period.

ReliaQuest's founder and chief executive officer, Brian Murphy, credits the company's success in helping global enterprises improve the performance of their security programs with its 229% growth.

"The team at ReliaQuest is very proud to be ranked as a Technology Fast 500 award winner for the fourth consecutive year," said founder and CEO Brian Murphy. "We have been manically focused on delivering outcomes for our Enterprise customers and it's paying off. I remind the team often that we must remember to do the simple things well. As we look forward to 2021, we all need to become operators as we navigate this new environment. Our ability to focus on what matters will make all the difference."

"For more than 25 years, we've been honoring companies that define the cutting edge and this year's Technology Fast 500 list is proof positive that technology — from software and digital media platforms, to biotech — truly does permeate so many facets of our lives," said Paul Silverglate, vice chairman, Deloitte LLP and U.S. technology sector leader. "We congratulate this year's winners, especially during a time when innovation is needed more than ever to address the monumental challenges posed by the pandemic."

ReliaQuest is ranked as a Technology Fast 500™ award winner for the fourth consecutive year, previously ranking in 2017, 2018 and 2019.

About Deloitte's 2020 Technology Fast 500™

Now in its 26th year, Deloitte's Technology Fast 500 provides a ranking of the fastest-growing technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences and energy tech companies — both public and private — in North America. Technology Fast 500 award winners are selected based on percentage fiscal year revenue growth from 2016 to 2019. In order to be eligible for Technology Fast 500 recognition, companies must own proprietary intellectual property or technology that is sold to customers in products that contribute to a majority of the company's operating revenues. Companies must have base-year operating revenues of at least $US50,000, and current-year operating revenues of at least $US5 million. Additionally, companies must be in business for a minimum of four years and be headquartered within North America.

About ReliaQuest

ReliaQuest, a global leader in cybersecurity, delivers industry-leading visibility and automation on demand across complex environments with a platform purpose built to protect enterprise environments from security breaches. GreyMatter is the first unified SaaS security solution that enables visibility, coordination, and control across the enterprise's on premise and multi-cloud technologies, unlocking the power of next generation cybersecurity for the modern enterprise. By increasing visibility and threat detection through the platform's patented universal translator and use of automation and artificial intelligence, GreyMatter saves security teams valuable time and increases effectiveness by enabling automatic and continuous threat detection, threat hunting, and remediation. ReliaQuest is a private company headquartered in Tampa, Fla., with five global locations. For more information, visit www.reliaquest.com .

