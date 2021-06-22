Relias Announced As Bronze Partner For 2021 OPEN MINDS Executive Institute Series

GETTYSBURG, Pa., June 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- OPEN MINDS has announced Relias , leading provider of healthcare education and software solutions, as a bronze-level partner for the 2021 OPEN MINDS Executive Institute Series. Kicking off this year's renewed partnership, Relias will present a product demonstration of their latest innovation, Course Creator , at the upcoming OPEN MINDS Strategy and Innovation Institute.

This Partnership reinforces both organization's commitment to addressing challenges facing behavioral health and IDD provider organizations, including management best practices. In the wake of low unemployment and high turnover, organizations are pressed to retain and develop their staff to meet demand. Relias' online personnel assessments work in tandem with their online education and learning management system to optimize performance by identifying and remediating knowledge gaps with targeted education. In doing so, organizations effectively reduce variation and help to reduce turnover and burnout by making care givers feel supported and valued.

"This past year has highlighted how imperative it is to support not only those you serve, but also your staff," says Candace Wallace, Senior Vice President of Solutions Group at Relias. "Relias works alongside organizational leaders to meet their goals by prioritizing and investing in their greatest asset – their employees. We are excited to further this work with our long-time partner, OPEN MINDS."

"Relias has been a key collaborative partner in years past, and we are thrilled to announce their continued partnership for 2021," said Monica E. Oss, Chief Executive Officer, OPEN MINDS. "Relias' performance metrics and learning tools have transformed the training landscape in the human services field, and we look forward to continuing to share their solutions and innovations with our audience."

As part of the bronze-level collaboration, Relias will be an underwriting sponsor of all six OPEN MINDS Executive Institutes taking place in 2021, including:

The 2021 Virtual OPEN MINDS Performance Management Institute, February 10-12 , 2021: https://performance.openminds.com/

Performance Management Institute, , 2021: The 2021 Virtual OPEN MINDS Technology & Analytics Institute, March 9-11 , 2021: https://openminds.com/technology/

Technology & Analytics Institute, , 2021: The 2021 Virtual OPEN MINDS Strategy & Innovation Institute, June 14-17 , 2021: https://strategy.openminds.com/

Strategy & Innovation Institute, , 2021: The 2021 OPEN MINDS Management Best Practices Institute, August 23-26, 2021 , virtual and Newport Beach, California: http://management.openminds.com/

Management Best Practices Institute, , virtual and Newport Beach, California: The 2021 OPEN MINDS Executive Leadership Retreat, September 20-24, 2021 , virtual and Gettysburg , Pennsylvania: http://leadership.openminds.com/

Executive Leadership Retreat, , virtual and , Pennsylvania: The 2021 OPEN MINDS Technology & Analytics Institute, October 25-28, 2021 , virtual and Las Vegas , Nevada: https://technology.openminds.com/

About Relias

For more than 11,000 healthcare organizations and 4,500,000 caregivers, Relias continues to help clients deliver better clinical and financial outcomes by reducing variation in care. Our platform employs performance metrics and assessments to reveal specific gaps in skills and addresses them with targeted, personalized and engaging learning. We help healthcare organizations, their people, and those under their care, get better. Better at identifying problems, addressing them with better knowledge and skills, and better outcomes for all. Let us help you get better: www.relias.com

About OPEN MINDS

OPEN MINDS is a national market intelligence, management consulting, and marketing services firm specializing exclusively in the markets of the health and human service field that serve consumers with chronic conditions and complex support needs. OPEN MINDS' mission is to provide payers, service provider organizations, and technology and scientific firms that serve these consumers with the market and management knowledge needed to improve their organizational efficiency and effectiveness. Learn more at www.openminds.com .

Contact: Meena Dayak, Executive Vice President, OPEN MINDS, at 717-334-1329 or [email protected]

SOURCE OPEN MINDS

Related Links

www.openminds.com

