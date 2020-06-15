Relias Commits To Driving Change In Support Of Racial Equity

MORRISVILLE, N.C., June 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Relias, a trusted partner to more than 11,000 healthcare clients globally, today announced its commitment and plan to drive meaningful change as an anti-racist organization.

The Relias Commitment

1. We will ensure equitable compensation for employees of color. We will be conducting an audit to evaluate compensation and equitable rates of pay for our employees of color across the company and will make adjustments where inequities are identified.

2. We will increase the number of Black employees at Relias. We have been actively working to increase the number of diverse hires over the past two years. Moving forward, we will work to ensure that at least 25% of all open positions will be filled with Black candidates or people of color.

3. We will invest in Black entrepreneurship and Black-owned businesses. We are researching opportunities to invest over the next two years in healthcare and education technology start-up companies in the Raleigh-Durham area-with a focus on Black entrepreneurs and business owners.

4. We will use our network to support policies and conversations that are serious about advancing racial equity. Relias has joined the ACT!ON CEO pledge by PwC, which to-date has enlisted over 900 CEOs nationwide in a public commitment to foster environments of diversity and inclusion in their companies. Additionally, our virtual event, Impact Nation, will now include a specialized track on diversity and inclusion. We are actively pursuing expert speakers on topics such as being anti-racist, racial disparity in health outcomes, leading culturally competent organizations, and more.

"At Relias, we realize that racial inequities are a barrier to achieving our mission of measurably improving the lives of the most vulnerable members of society, and the people that care for them," said Kay Krafft, Relias CEO. "The events over the last few weeks have driven us to further articulate our commitment to building a diverse and inclusive way of life where we work and in our community."

