Religion of Sports and NowThis Partner to Get Out The Vote

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Emmy award-winning media company Religion of Sports ( www.religionofsports.com ) and NowThis, the #1 news outlet on social media, ( www.nowthisnews.com ) today released the first in a series of five non-partisan videos meant to educate and inspire voter turnout.

NowThis logo

The video series, created and produced by Religion of Sports, will be exclusively released by NowThis. The five videos leverage stories from athletes and key moments in sports history to shine a light on how sports has the power to bring people together and inspire voters to participate in this year's electoral process. Religion of Sports is working closely with athletes, coaches and others to support the initiative and build a platform for those in the sports community to voice issues that are important to them.

"We like to say that at Religion of Sports, sports is merely the backdrop for our creativity. In truth, we're all about telling human and emotional stories about why sports matter. Sports have long been the platform through which we unpack some of the complex issues that permeate our society. We're thrilled to be working with some really exciting partners from Ideas42, a non-profit focused on voter education through data and analytics, to NowThis - one of the most trafficked news and politics online brands for millennials. With this all-star line-up, we're confident we can reach a big audience with one powerful message - VOTE," said Gotham Chopra, Religion of Sports Co-Founder.

Due to COVID-19, voter registration is down by as much as 70% in some states. Adding to this registration crisis, the pandemic is making it even more critical for all voters to learn about and take advantage of their options to vote early or absentee.

"With a high-profile election taking place under unprecedented circumstances, too many voters -- including young voters -- are struggling with finding the best way to get more civically engaged," said NowThis News and Politics Director Nico Pitney. "NowThis is excited to work with Religion of Sports on this innovative project to keep our huge young audience informed and inspired about ways to be a part of the political process ahead November."

Beginning on October 6th, Religion of Sports and NowThis will release new short form videos anchored around important voting dates and activities. The videos utilize the language of sports while applying it to the importance of voting and the upcoming election.

Tuesday October 6th : A League of Our Own: Educate women on the power of participation, narrated by Olympic Gold Medalist Allyson Felix .

: A League of Our Own: Educate women on the power of participation, narrated by Olympic Gold Medalist . Tuesday October 13th : Rookies Can Change The Game: Encourage first-time voters to turn out and participate in the electoral process.

: Rookies Can Change The Game: Encourage first-time voters to turn out and participate in the electoral process. Tuesday October 20th : Be a Student of The Game: Helps voters understand how to register to vote and the different ways they are able to cast their ballot as well as encouraging others

: Be a Student of The Game: Helps voters understand how to register to vote and the different ways they are able to cast their ballot as well as encouraging others Tuesday October 27th : Make a Game Plan: Inspire voters to have a plan on how they will cast their vote this year and encourage friends to do the same.

: Make a Game Plan: Inspire voters to have a plan on how they will cast their vote this year and encourage friends to do the same. Monday November 2nd : America Is My Love. Sports Are My Religion: Make an assist by texting three friends to encourage them to vote as tomorrow is the last chance to get in the game. Encourage voters that we must unite no matter the outcome - the real work is just beginning.

Videos will be released every Tuesday leading up to the election on nowthisnews.com and via the outlet's social channels. Viewers will be directed to voteforyourlife.com to access voting resources and information.

About Religion of Sports

Religion of Sports is an Emmy Award-winning sports media company co-founded by Tom Brady, Gotham Chopra and Michael Strahan, built on the thesis that sports are religion. The company produces content focused on a single narrative of 'Why Sports Matter' to explore greatness and human potential. Religion of Sports has produced hundreds of thousands of hours of content across mediums, from short-form video to podcasts to feature films, including its flagship Religion of Sports Series, Shut Up and Dribble, Tom vs. Time and Greatness Code. For more information, visit religionofsports.com .

About NowThis:

NowThis is the #1 mobile news brand in the U.S. [Nielsen DCR, June 2020]. They have a singular mission: to make news engaging and relevant for young adults by humanizing our complicated world. By providing insightful context from a youth perspective, NowThis has revolutionized how news is consumed today. Launched in 2012, NowThis' entertaining, inspiring and informative videos are created for a mobile generation and receive over 2.6 billion monthly views [platform analytics, June 2020]. In December 2016, NowThis joined forces with Thrillist, The Dodo and Seeker to form Group Nine Media -- the #1 video publisher on mobile in the U.S. [Nielsen DCR, June 2020].

Media Contacts

Religion of Sports

Erica Annon / [email protected]

Marion PR / 623-308-2638 / [email protected]

NowThis Media

Priyanka Matha / [email protected]

SOURCE Religion of Sports