Reliv International Reports Second-Quarter Financial Results for 2019

CHESTERFIELD, Mo., Aug. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Reliv International, Inc. (NASDAQ:RELV), a maker of nutritional supplements that promote optimal health, today reported its financial results for the second quarter of 2019 and announced the formal launch of its RLV line of hemp-extract products at its recent distributor conference in suburban Chicago.

Reliv reported net sales of $8.3 million for the second quarter of 2019 compared with net sales of $8.5 million in the second quarter of 2018. Net sales in the United States decreased to $5.9 million in the second quarter of 2019, which represented a 6.8 percent decline in net sales when compared to the prior-year quarter. Net sales in Reliv's foreign markets increased 10.8 percent in the second quarter of 2019 compared with the prior-year quarter. Increases in net sales in Asia and Mexico were 82.7% and 36.6%, respectively, in the second quarter of 2019, offset by a decrease in net sales in Europe of 26.7%, along with decreases in other regions.

Reliv reported a net loss for the second quarter of 2019 of $388,000 (loss per diluted share of $0.22) compared to a net loss of $978,000 (loss per diluted share of $0.53) in the second quarter of 2018. The loss from operations for the second quarter of 2019 was $366,000 compared to a loss from operations of $940,000 in the same period in 2018. Results from operations in the second quarter of 2019 improved from the prior-year quarter as selling, general and administrative ("SGA") expenses decreased by $527,000 to $3.7 million in the second quarter of 2019 compared to $4.2 million in the prior-year quarter; however, the decline in sales did not permit us to reach profitability in the quarter.

Net sales for the first six months of 2019 were $17.7 million, which represented a 3.9 percent decrease from the same period in 2018. Net sales in the United States decreased by 7.1 percent and net sales in Reliv's foreign markets increased by 6.1 percent in the first half of 2019 compared with the first half of last year. Net sales in Reliv's foreign markets increased by 9.8 percent during the first half of 2019 when the impact of foreign currency fluctuation is removed.

Reliv reported net income of $236,000, or $0.13 per diluted share in the first six months of 2019, compared to a net loss of $1.2 million or $0.66 per diluted share in the same period of 2018. SGA expenses decreased to $7.4 million in the first six months of 2019 compared to $8.7 million in the prior-year period.

Reliv had cash and cash equivalents of $1.9 million as of June 30, 2019, compared to $2.0 million as of December 31, 2018. Net cash used in operating activities was $644,000 in the first six months of 2019.

As of June 30, 2019, Reliv had 32,870 distributors and preferred customers – an increase of 5.6 percent from June 30, 2018 – of which 2,980 are Master Affiliate level and above. The number of Master Affiliates decreased by 6.9 percent compared to the year-ago total. Master Affiliate is the level at which distributors are eligible to earn generation royalties.

At its recent distributor conference in suburban Chicago, Reliv formally introduced its RLV line of hemp-extract products. Initially, the RLV line includes three liquid tinctures and one balm. All of the RLV products are derived from organically-grown, non-GMO hemp.

"This is our most exciting product launch in a number of years," commented Ryan A. Montgomery, Chief Executive Officer. "The RLV line is our introduction into a rapidly evolving and growing market that has the ability to propel our business for years to come."

In international operations, sales and distributor activity in the Philippines continues to grow at a rate that has resulted in the Philippines becoming our second largest market. "Our growth continues in the Philippines at a phenomenal pace, driven by a broad-based increase in the number of new distributors and preferred customers and in the sales of our Reliv Now for Kids product," noted Montgomery. Net sales in the Philippines grew by 98.7% in local currency in the second quarter of 2019, compared to the prior-year quarter, as the active distributor and preferred customer and Master Affiliate counts across all of the Asia markets increased by 91% and 47%, respectively. "The activity level and momentum in the Philippines has been exciting. We are looking for that growth to cross into other markets in our Asia-Pacific region and elsewhere in the Reliv world," said Montgomery.

Reliv International, based in Chesterfield, MO, produces nutritional supplements that promote optimal nutrition. Reliv supplements address core nutrition and targeted solutions. Reliv is the exclusive provider of LunaRich® products, which optimize levels of lunasin, a soy peptide that works at the epigenetic level to promote optimal health. The company sells its products through an international network marketing system of independent distributors in 14 countries. Learn more about Reliv at reliv.com, or on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram.

Statements made in this news release that are not historical facts are "forward-looking" statements (as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995) that involve risks and uncertainties and are subject to change at any time. These forward-looking statements may include, but are not limited to, statements containing words such as "may," "should," "could," "would," "expect," "plan," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "predict," "potential," "continue" or similar expressions. Factors that could cause actual results to differ are identified in the public filings made by Reliv with the Securities and Exchange Commission. More information on factors that could affect Reliv's business and financial results are included in its public filings made with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, copies of which are available on the Company's web site, reliv.com.

Reliv International, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets



June 30 December 31







2019 2018







(Unaudited) (Audited)





Assets









Current Assets:









Cash and cash equivalents $1,918,721 $1,989,974





Accounts receivable, less allowances of $5,000 in 2019 and 2018 235,030 400,759





Notes & accounts receivables & deposits - related parties 1,027,126 151,222





Inventories 2,709,155 2,954,947





Assets held for sale - 2,124,939





Other current assets 766,034 464,165

















Total current assets 6,656,066 8,086,006

















Notes & accounts receivables - related parties 2,490,528 1,282,072





Other assets 3,085,908 2,287,237





Net property, plant and equipment 4,569,237 4,698,550

















Total Assets $16,801,739 $16,353,865

















Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity





















Accounts payable, accruals & other current liabilities $3,937,133 $3,915,390





Revolving line of credit 500,000 -





Other noncurrent liabilities 626,701 445,611





Stockholders' equity 11,737,905 11,992,864

















Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity $16,801,739 $16,353,865





























Consolidated Statements of Operations











Three months ended June 30

Six months ended June 30

2019 2018

2019 2018

(Unaudited) (Unaudited)

(Unaudited) (Unaudited) Product sales $7,603,041 $7,920,596

$16,414,038 $17,311,977 Freight income 479,881 539,145

999,822 1,151,003 Other revenue 174,091 -

332,657 -











Net Sales 8,257,013 8,459,741

17,746,517 18,462,980











Costs and expenses:









Cost of goods sold 2,268,992 2,356,274

4,702,723 4,706,016 Distributor royalties and commissions 2,665,093 2,827,357

5,782,665 6,219,102 Selling, general and administrative 3,688,944 4,215,641

7,428,472 8,701,536











Total Costs and Expenses 8,623,029 9,399,272

17,913,860 19,626,654











Loss from operations (366,016) (939,531)

(167,343) (1,163,674)











Other income (expense):









Interest income 46,218 23,547

95,480 47,499 Interest expense (10,075) (45,222)

(15,487) (76,787) Other income (expense) 4,768 7,214

(660) 13,865 Gain (loss) on sale of fixed assets - (962)

434,549 2,838











Income (loss) before income taxes (325,105) (954,954)

346,539 (1,176,259) Provision for income taxes 63,000 23,000

111,000 40,000











Net income (loss) ($388,105) ($977,954)

$235,539 ($1,216,259)























Earnings (loss) per common share - Basic ($0.22) ($0.53)

$0.13 ($0.66) Weighted average shares 1,746,000 1,845,000

1,746,000 1,845,000











Earnings (loss) per common share - Diluted ($0.22) ($0.53)

$0.13 ($0.66) Weighted average shares 1,746,000 1,845,000

1,746,000 1,845,000

Reliv International, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Net sales by Market (in thousands) Three months ended June 30,

Change from

2019

2018

prior year

Amount % of Net

Sales

Amount % of Net

Sales

Amount %

















United States $ 5,905 71.5%

$ 6,336 74.9%

$ (431) -6.8% Australia/New Zealand 132 1.6%

178 2.1%

(46) -25.8% Canada 140 1.7%

162 1.9%

(22) -13.6% Mexico 153 1.8%

112 1.3%

41 36.6% Europe 756 9.2%

1,031 12.2%

(275) -26.7% Asia 1,171 14.2%

641 7.6%

530 82.7%

















Consolidated Total $ 8,257 100.0%

$ 8,460 100.0%

$ (203) -2.4%



































Net sales by Market (in thousands) Six months ended June 30,

Change from

2019

2018

prior year

Amount % of Net

Sales

Amount % of Net

Sales

Amount %

















United States $ 13,016 73.4%

$ 14,006 75.9%

$ (990) -7.1% Australia/New Zealand 309 1.7%

410 2.2%

(101) -24.6% Canada 340 1.9%

404 2.2%

(64) -15.8% Mexico 289 1.6%

220 1.2%

69 31.4% Europe 1,695 9.6%

2,195 11.9%

(500) -22.8% Asia 2,098 11.8%

1,228 6.6%

870 70.8%

















Consolidated Total $ 17,747 100.0%

$ 18,463 100.0%

$ (716) -3.9%



































The following table sets forth, as of June 30, 2019 and 2018, the number of our Active Distributors/Preferred Customers and Master Affiliates and above. The total number of active distributors includes Master Affiliates and above. We define an active distributor as one that enrolls as a distributor or renews his or her distributorship during the prior twelve months. Master Affiliates and above are distributors that have attained the highest level of discount and are eligible for royalties generated by Master Affiliate groups in their downline organization. Preferred Customers represent approximately 7,520 and 4,760 of the Active Distributor count as of June 30, 2019 and 2018, respectively.



































Active Distributors/Preferred Customers and Master Affiliates and Above by Market



















As of 6/30/2019

As of 6/30/2018

Change in %

Active

Distributors

and Preferred

Customers Master

Affiliates and

Above

Active

Distributors

and Preferred

Customers Master

Affiliates and

Above

Active

Distributors

and Preferred

Customers Master

Affiliates and

Above























United States 19,290 1,980

21,060 2,270

-8.4% -12.8% Australia/New Zealand 910 70

1,030 80

-11.7% -12.5% Canada 530 60

580 80

-8.6% -25.0% Mexico 1,190 100

780 70

52.6% 42.9% Europe 2,530 300

3,290 380

-23.1% -21.1% Asia 8,420 470

4,400 320

91.4% 46.9%

















Consolidated Total 32,870 2,980

31,140 3,200

5.6% -6.9%

