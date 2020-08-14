Reliv International Reports Second-Quarter Financial Results for 2020

CHESTERFIELD, Mo., Aug. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Reliv International, Inc. (NASDAQ: RELV), a developer and marketer of nutritional supplements that promote optimal health, today reported its financial results for the second quarter of 2020.

Reliv reported net sales of $8.0 million for the second quarter of 2020 compared with net sales of $8.3 million in the second quarter of 2019, a decrease of 2.9%. Net sales in the United States increased to $6.1 million in the second quarter of 2020, which represented a 3.1% increase in net sales when compared to the prior-year quarter.  Net sales in Reliv's foreign markets decreased 18.0% in the second quarter of 2020 compared with the prior-year quarter.  All foreign markets experienced decreases in net sales, including decreases in net sales in Asia and Europe of 18.3% and 20.4%, respectively, in the second quarter of 2020.  The decreases in foreign net sales were primarily the result of local business disruptions caused by COVID-19 pandemic. 

Reliv reported a net loss for the second quarter of 2020 of $199,000 (loss per diluted share of $0.11) compared to a net loss of $388,000 (loss per diluted share of $0.22) in the second quarter of 2019.  The loss from operations for the second quarter of 2020 was $277,000 compared to a loss from operations of $366,000 in the same period in 2019.  Results from operations in the second quarter of 2020 improved from the prior-year quarter as selling, general and administrative expenses decreased by $188,000 to $3.5 million in the second quarter of 2020 compared to $3.7 million in the prior-year quarter; however, the decline in sales did not permit the Company to reach profitability in the quarter.

Net sales for the first six months of 2020 were $18.3 million, which represented a 3.1% increase compared to same period in 2019.  Net sales in the United States increased by 7.0% and net sales in Reliv's foreign markets decreased by 7.6% in the first half of 2020 compared with the first half of last year.   Net sales in Reliv's foreign markets decreased by 6.7% during the first half of 2020 when the impact of foreign currency fluctuation is removed.

Reliv reported net income of $463,000, or $0.27 per diluted share in the first six months of 2020, compared to net income of $236,000 or $0.13 per diluted share in the same period of 2019. The improvement in the first six months of 2020 is the result of the increase in sales and resulting gross margin, coupled with the income tax benefit in the first quarter of 2020 generated by the net operating loss carryback of $225,000 provided under the CARES Act.

Reliv had cash and cash equivalents of $2.7 million as of June 30, 2020, compared to $1.6 million as of December 31, 2019.  Net cash generated by operating activities was $222,000 in the first six months of 2020.

As of June 30, 2020, Reliv had 25,490 active Distributors – an increase of 0.6% from June 30, 2019.  The number of Master Affiliates increased by 5.7% compared to the year-ago total, driven by the growth in Master Affiliates in Asia of 48.9%.  Master Affiliate is the level at which Distributors are eligible to earn generation royalties.  As of June 30, 2020, Reliv had 13,020 retail customers and Preferred Customers in total – a decrease of 12.6% from June 30, 2019.  The actual number of customers is much higher as many Distributors (approximately 74% in the U.S.) join Reliv to purchase our products at a discount and do not participate in the business opportunity and the count also does not include those customers that buy product directly from distributors rather than from the Company. 

"In spite of the obstacles created by the COVID-19 pandemic, our business showed its resiliency during the second quarter of 2020," commented Ryan A. Montgomery, Chief Executive Officer. "We were able to generate a modest increase in sales in the United States as our company and distributors continue to adapt our business model and use of technology to the 'new normal' of life during these challenging times."

"We continue to enhance our online tools for distributors for their outreach to new potential customers and distributors, as well our communications with our distributors through the use of Zoom video calls, online training videos, and other features available through our Reliv mobile app," Montgomery added.

In place of its traditional U.S. distributor conference originally planned to be held in St. Louis in late July, Reliv will instead host a world-wide online conference on August 28-29.  Registration is free to all distributors and registered customers. "We are well into the process of creating the content for this first-ever virtual Reliv conference, with portions of the conference targeted to our markets in Asia-Pacific and Europe.  We are excited by the opportunity of reaching out to a much larger audience, not only in the United States, but all over the Reliv world."

In international operations, net sales in all foreign markets decreased as local COVID-19 guidelines were generally more restrictive than those in the United States.  "After a difficult April in our foreign markets, we saw steady improvements each month as the restrictions eased," noted Montgomery.  "We are hopeful for a full recovery of our foreign operations overall in the coming months as people see the value of our products and in the home-based business opportunity that Reliv provides."

About Reliv International, Inc.

Reliv International, based in Chesterfield, MO, develops and markets nutritional supplements that promote optimal nutrition. Reliv supplements address core nutrition, targeted solutions and overall wellness and now include a line of RLV hemp extracts. Reliv is the exclusive provider of LunaRich® products, which optimize levels of lunasin, a soy peptide that works at the epigenetic level to promote optimal health. The company sells its products through an international network marketing system of independent distributors in 13 countries.

Statements made in this news release that are not historical facts are "forward-looking" statements (as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995) that involve risks and uncertainties and are subject to change at any time. These forward-looking statements may include, but are not limited to, statements containing words such as "may," "should," "could," "would," "expect," "plan," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "predict," "potential," "continue" or similar expressions. Factors that could cause actual results to differ are identified in the public filings made by Reliv with the Securities and Exchange Commission. More information on factors that could affect Reliv's business and financial results are included in its public filings made with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, copies of which are available on the Company's web site, reliv.com.

--FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS FOLLOW –

Reliv International, Inc. and Subsidiaries










Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets





June 30

December 31



2020

2019



(Unaudited)

(Audited)


Assets




Current Assets:




Cash and cash equivalents

$2,730,672

$1,630,779


Accounts receivable, less allowances of




$5,000 in 2020 and 2019

279,920

107,369


Notes & accounts receivables & deposits - related parties

889,022

1,099,228


Inventories

3,028,031

2,701,688


Other current assets

855,741

326,454








Total current assets

7,783,386

5,865,518








Notes & accounts receivables - related parties

2,361,910

2,418,921


Other assets

2,431,384

2,581,717


Net property, plant and equipment

4,281,323

4,440,840








Total Assets

$16,858,003

$15,306,996








Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity










Accounts payable, accruals & other current liabilities

$3,741,717

$3,489,157


Long-term debt - current

833,649

500,000


Long-term debt, less current portion

528,351

-


Other noncurrent liabilities

242,771

216,196


Stockholders' equity

11,511,515

11,101,643








Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity

$16,858,003

$15,306,996














Consolidated Statements of Operations





Three months ended June 30

Six months ended June 30

2020

2019

2020

2019

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

Product sales

$7,371,162

$7,603,041

$16,919,979

$16,414,038

Freight income

446,707

479,881

1,004,802

999,822

Other revenue

198,691

174,091

374,444

332,657






Net Sales

8,016,560

8,257,013

18,299,225

17,746,517






Costs and expenses:




  Cost of goods sold

2,202,488

2,268,992

4,857,331

4,702,723

  Distributor royalties and commissions

2,590,078

2,665,093

5,918,533

5,782,665

  Selling, general and administrative

3,501,104

3,688,944

7,278,786

7,428,472






Total Costs and Expenses

8,293,670

8,623,029

18,054,650

17,913,860






Income (loss) from operations

(277,110)

(366,016)

244,575

(167,343)






Other income (expense):




Interest income

39,048

46,218

78,710

95,480

Interest expense

(7,933)

(10,075)

(14,038)

(15,487)

Other income (expense):

100,938

4,768

30,032

(660)

Gain on sale of fixed assets

-

-

-

434,549






Income (loss) before income taxes

(145,057)

(325,105)

339,279

346,539

Provision (benefit) for income taxes

54,000

63,000

(124,000)

111,000






Net income (loss)

($199,057)

($388,105)

$463,279

$235,539












Earnings (loss) per common share - Basic & Diluted

($0.11)

($0.22)

$0.27

$0.13

Weighted average shares 

1,746,000

1,746,000

1,746,000

1,746,000

Reliv International, Inc. and Subsidiaries















Net sales by Market



(in thousands)

Three months ended June 30,

Change from

2020

2019

prior year

Amount

% of
Net Sales

Amount

% of
Net Sales

Amount

%









United States

$          6,088

75.9%

$          5,905

71.5%

$            183

3.1%

Australia/New Zealand

119

1.5%

132

1.6%

(13)

-9.8%

Canada

126

1.6%

140

1.7%

(14)

-10.0%

Mexico

125

1.6%

153

1.8%

(28)

-18.3%

Europe

602

7.5%

756

9.2%

(154)

-20.4%

Asia

957

11.9%

1,171

14.2%

(214)

-18.3%









Consolidated Total

$          8,017

100.0%

$          8,257

100.0%

$           (240)

-2.9%



























Net sales by Market



(in thousands)

Six months ended June 30,

Change from

2020

2019

prior year

Amount

% of
Net Sales

Amount

% of
Net Sales

Amount

%









United States

$        13,930

76.1%

$        13,016

73.4%

$            914

7.0%

Australia/New Zealand

289

1.6%

309

1.7%

(20)

-6.5%

Canada

285

1.6%

340

1.9%

(55)

-16.2%

Mexico

253

1.4%

289

1.6%

(36)

-12.5%

Europe

1,564

8.5%

1,695

9.6%

(131)

-7.7%

Asia

1,978

10.8%

2,098

11.8%

(120)

-5.7%









Consolidated Total

$        18,299

100.0%

$        17,747

100.0%

$            552

3.1%

Reliv International, Inc. and Subsidiaries









Retail and Preferred Customers/Active Distributors/Master Affiliates and Above by Market







As of 6/30/2020

Retail
Customers

Preferred
Customers

Active
Distributors

Total Customers
and Distributors

Master Affiliates
and Above







United States

3,650

1,740

17,370

22,760

1,950

Australia/New Zealand

50

240

660

950

80

Canada

90

20

450

560

70

Mexico

30

110

1,110

1,250

80

Europe

710

580

1,610

2,900

270

Asia

1,050

4,750

4,290

10,090

700






Consolidated Total

5,580

7,440

25,490

38,510

3,150







As of 6/30/2019

Retail
Customers

Preferred
Customers

Active
Distributors

Total Customers
and Distributors

Master Affiliates
and Above







United States

3,730

1,540

17,750

23,020

1,980

Australia/New Zealand

40

230

680

950

70

Canada

90

30

500

620

60

Mexico

10

90

1,100

1,200

100

Europe

810

820

1,710

3,340

300

Asia

2,690

4,810

3,610

11,110

470






Consolidated Total

7,370

7,520

25,350

40,240

2,980



















Change in %

Retail
Customers

Preferred
Customers

Active
Distributors

Total Customers
and Distributors

Master Affiliates
and Above







United States

-2.1%

13.0%

-2.1%

-1.1%

-1.5%

Australia/New Zealand

25.0%

4.3%

-2.9%

0.0%

14.3%

Canada

0.0%

-33.3%

-10.0%

-9.7%

16.7%

Mexico

200.0%

22.2%

0.9%

4.2%

-20.0%

Europe

-12.3%

-29.3%

-5.8%

-13.2%

-10.0%

Asia

-61.0%

-1.2%

18.8%

-9.2%

48.9%






Consolidated Total

-24.3%

-1.1%

0.6%

-4.3%

5.7%

The table above sets forth, as of June 30, 2020 and 2019, the number of our Retail Customers/Preferred

Customers/Active Distributors and Master Affiliates and above.  The total number of active distributors includes

Master Affiliates and above. We define an active retail or preferred customer as one that has placed a product

order in the prior twelve months, and we define an active distributor as one that enrolls as a distributor or renews

his or her distributorship during the prior twelve months. Many individuals join Reliv as distributors to obtain our

products at a discount (approximately 74% of distributors in the United States) and may not participate in the Reliv

business opportunity. Master Affiliates and above are distributors that have attained the highest level of discount

and are eligible for royalties generated by Master Affiliate groups in their downline organization. 

