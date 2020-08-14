Reliv International Reports Second-Quarter Financial Results for 2020
CHESTERFIELD, Mo., Aug. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Reliv International, Inc. (NASDAQ: RELV), a developer and marketer of nutritional supplements that promote optimal health, today reported its financial results for the second quarter of 2020.
Reliv reported net sales of $8.0 million for the second quarter of 2020 compared with net sales of $8.3 million in the second quarter of 2019, a decrease of 2.9%. Net sales in the United States increased to $6.1 million in the second quarter of 2020, which represented a 3.1% increase in net sales when compared to the prior-year quarter. Net sales in Reliv's foreign markets decreased 18.0% in the second quarter of 2020 compared with the prior-year quarter. All foreign markets experienced decreases in net sales, including decreases in net sales in Asia and Europe of 18.3% and 20.4%, respectively, in the second quarter of 2020. The decreases in foreign net sales were primarily the result of local business disruptions caused by COVID-19 pandemic.
Reliv reported a net loss for the second quarter of 2020 of $199,000 (loss per diluted share of $0.11) compared to a net loss of $388,000 (loss per diluted share of $0.22) in the second quarter of 2019. The loss from operations for the second quarter of 2020 was $277,000 compared to a loss from operations of $366,000 in the same period in 2019. Results from operations in the second quarter of 2020 improved from the prior-year quarter as selling, general and administrative expenses decreased by $188,000 to $3.5 million in the second quarter of 2020 compared to $3.7 million in the prior-year quarter; however, the decline in sales did not permit the Company to reach profitability in the quarter.
Net sales for the first six months of 2020 were $18.3 million, which represented a 3.1% increase compared to same period in 2019. Net sales in the United States increased by 7.0% and net sales in Reliv's foreign markets decreased by 7.6% in the first half of 2020 compared with the first half of last year. Net sales in Reliv's foreign markets decreased by 6.7% during the first half of 2020 when the impact of foreign currency fluctuation is removed.
Reliv reported net income of $463,000, or $0.27 per diluted share in the first six months of 2020, compared to net income of $236,000 or $0.13 per diluted share in the same period of 2019. The improvement in the first six months of 2020 is the result of the increase in sales and resulting gross margin, coupled with the income tax benefit in the first quarter of 2020 generated by the net operating loss carryback of $225,000 provided under the CARES Act.
Reliv had cash and cash equivalents of $2.7 million as of June 30, 2020, compared to $1.6 million as of December 31, 2019. Net cash generated by operating activities was $222,000 in the first six months of 2020.
As of June 30, 2020, Reliv had 25,490 active Distributors – an increase of 0.6% from June 30, 2019. The number of Master Affiliates increased by 5.7% compared to the year-ago total, driven by the growth in Master Affiliates in Asia of 48.9%. Master Affiliate is the level at which Distributors are eligible to earn generation royalties. As of June 30, 2020, Reliv had 13,020 retail customers and Preferred Customers in total – a decrease of 12.6% from June 30, 2019. The actual number of customers is much higher as many Distributors (approximately 74% in the U.S.) join Reliv to purchase our products at a discount and do not participate in the business opportunity and the count also does not include those customers that buy product directly from distributors rather than from the Company.
"In spite of the obstacles created by the COVID-19 pandemic, our business showed its resiliency during the second quarter of 2020," commented Ryan A. Montgomery, Chief Executive Officer. "We were able to generate a modest increase in sales in the United States as our company and distributors continue to adapt our business model and use of technology to the 'new normal' of life during these challenging times."
"We continue to enhance our online tools for distributors for their outreach to new potential customers and distributors, as well our communications with our distributors through the use of Zoom video calls, online training videos, and other features available through our Reliv mobile app," Montgomery added.
In place of its traditional U.S. distributor conference originally planned to be held in St. Louis in late July, Reliv will instead host a world-wide online conference on August 28-29. Registration is free to all distributors and registered customers. "We are well into the process of creating the content for this first-ever virtual Reliv conference, with portions of the conference targeted to our markets in Asia-Pacific and Europe. We are excited by the opportunity of reaching out to a much larger audience, not only in the United States, but all over the Reliv world."
In international operations, net sales in all foreign markets decreased as local COVID-19 guidelines were generally more restrictive than those in the United States. "After a difficult April in our foreign markets, we saw steady improvements each month as the restrictions eased," noted Montgomery. "We are hopeful for a full recovery of our foreign operations overall in the coming months as people see the value of our products and in the home-based business opportunity that Reliv provides."
About Reliv International, Inc.
Reliv International, based in Chesterfield, MO, develops and markets nutritional supplements that promote optimal nutrition. Reliv supplements address core nutrition, targeted solutions and overall wellness and now include a line of RLV hemp extracts. Reliv is the exclusive provider of LunaRich® products, which optimize levels of lunasin, a soy peptide that works at the epigenetic level to promote optimal health. The company sells its products through an international network marketing system of independent distributors in 13 countries. Learn more about Reliv at reliv.com, or on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram.
Statements made in this news release that are not historical facts are "forward-looking" statements (as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995) that involve risks and uncertainties and are subject to change at any time. These forward-looking statements may include, but are not limited to, statements containing words such as "may," "should," "could," "would," "expect," "plan," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "predict," "potential," "continue" or similar expressions. Factors that could cause actual results to differ are identified in the public filings made by Reliv with the Securities and Exchange Commission. More information on factors that could affect Reliv's business and financial results are included in its public filings made with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, copies of which are available on the Company's web site, reliv.com.
--FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS FOLLOW –
Reliv International, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
June 30
December 31
2020
2019
(Unaudited)
(Audited)
Assets
Current Assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
$2,730,672
$1,630,779
Accounts receivable, less allowances of
$5,000 in 2020 and 2019
279,920
107,369
Notes & accounts receivables & deposits - related parties
889,022
1,099,228
Inventories
3,028,031
2,701,688
Other current assets
855,741
326,454
Total current assets
7,783,386
5,865,518
Notes & accounts receivables - related parties
2,361,910
2,418,921
Other assets
2,431,384
2,581,717
Net property, plant and equipment
4,281,323
4,440,840
Total Assets
$16,858,003
$15,306,996
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity
Accounts payable, accruals & other current liabilities
$3,741,717
$3,489,157
Long-term debt - current
833,649
500,000
Long-term debt, less current portion
528,351
-
Other noncurrent liabilities
242,771
216,196
Stockholders' equity
11,511,515
11,101,643
Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity
$16,858,003
$15,306,996
Consolidated Statements of Operations
Three months ended June 30
Six months ended June 30
2020
2019
2020
2019
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
Product sales
$7,371,162
$7,603,041
$16,919,979
$16,414,038
Freight income
446,707
479,881
1,004,802
999,822
Other revenue
198,691
174,091
374,444
332,657
Net Sales
8,016,560
8,257,013
18,299,225
17,746,517
Costs and expenses:
Cost of goods sold
2,202,488
2,268,992
4,857,331
4,702,723
Distributor royalties and commissions
2,590,078
2,665,093
5,918,533
5,782,665
Selling, general and administrative
3,501,104
3,688,944
7,278,786
7,428,472
Total Costs and Expenses
8,293,670
8,623,029
18,054,650
17,913,860
Income (loss) from operations
(277,110)
(366,016)
244,575
(167,343)
Other income (expense):
Interest income
39,048
46,218
78,710
95,480
Interest expense
(7,933)
(10,075)
(14,038)
(15,487)
Other income (expense):
100,938
4,768
30,032
(660)
Gain on sale of fixed assets
-
-
-
434,549
Income (loss) before income taxes
(145,057)
(325,105)
339,279
346,539
Provision (benefit) for income taxes
54,000
63,000
(124,000)
111,000
Net income (loss)
($199,057)
($388,105)
$463,279
$235,539
Earnings (loss) per common share - Basic & Diluted
($0.11)
($0.22)
$0.27
$0.13
Weighted average shares
1,746,000
1,746,000
1,746,000
1,746,000
Reliv International, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Net sales by Market
(in thousands)
Three months ended June 30,
Change from
2020
2019
prior year
Amount
% of
Amount
% of
Amount
%
United States
$ 6,088
75.9%
$ 5,905
71.5%
$ 183
3.1%
Australia/New Zealand
119
1.5%
132
1.6%
(13)
-9.8%
Canada
126
1.6%
140
1.7%
(14)
-10.0%
Mexico
125
1.6%
153
1.8%
(28)
-18.3%
Europe
602
7.5%
756
9.2%
(154)
-20.4%
Asia
957
11.9%
1,171
14.2%
(214)
-18.3%
Consolidated Total
$ 8,017
100.0%
$ 8,257
100.0%
$ (240)
-2.9%
Net sales by Market
(in thousands)
Six months ended June 30,
Change from
2020
2019
prior year
Amount
% of
Amount
% of
Amount
%
United States
$ 13,930
76.1%
$ 13,016
73.4%
$ 914
7.0%
Australia/New Zealand
289
1.6%
309
1.7%
(20)
-6.5%
Canada
285
1.6%
340
1.9%
(55)
-16.2%
Mexico
253
1.4%
289
1.6%
(36)
-12.5%
Europe
1,564
8.5%
1,695
9.6%
(131)
-7.7%
Asia
1,978
10.8%
2,098
11.8%
(120)
-5.7%
Consolidated Total
$ 18,299
100.0%
$ 17,747
100.0%
$ 552
3.1%
Reliv International, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Retail and Preferred Customers/Active Distributors/Master Affiliates and Above by Market
As of 6/30/2020
Retail
Preferred
Active
Total Customers
Master Affiliates
United States
3,650
1,740
17,370
22,760
1,950
Australia/New Zealand
50
240
660
950
80
Canada
90
20
450
560
70
Mexico
30
110
1,110
1,250
80
Europe
710
580
1,610
2,900
270
Asia
1,050
4,750
4,290
10,090
700
Consolidated Total
5,580
7,440
25,490
38,510
3,150
As of 6/30/2019
Retail
Preferred
Active
Total Customers
Master Affiliates
United States
3,730
1,540
17,750
23,020
1,980
Australia/New Zealand
40
230
680
950
70
Canada
90
30
500
620
60
Mexico
10
90
1,100
1,200
100
Europe
810
820
1,710
3,340
300
Asia
2,690
4,810
3,610
11,110
470
Consolidated Total
7,370
7,520
25,350
40,240
2,980
Change in %
Retail
Preferred
Active
Total Customers
Master Affiliates
United States
-2.1%
13.0%
-2.1%
-1.1%
-1.5%
Australia/New Zealand
25.0%
4.3%
-2.9%
0.0%
14.3%
Canada
0.0%
-33.3%
-10.0%
-9.7%
16.7%
Mexico
200.0%
22.2%
0.9%
4.2%
-20.0%
Europe
-12.3%
-29.3%
-5.8%
-13.2%
-10.0%
Asia
-61.0%
-1.2%
18.8%
-9.2%
48.9%
Consolidated Total
-24.3%
-1.1%
0.6%
-4.3%
5.7%
The table above sets forth, as of June 30, 2020 and 2019, the number of our Retail Customers/Preferred
Customers/Active Distributors and Master Affiliates and above. The total number of active distributors includes
Master Affiliates and above. We define an active retail or preferred customer as one that has placed a product
order in the prior twelve months, and we define an active distributor as one that enrolls as a distributor or renews
his or her distributorship during the prior twelve months. Many individuals join Reliv as distributors to obtain our
products at a discount (approximately 74% of distributors in the United States) and may not participate in the Reliv
business opportunity. Master Affiliates and above are distributors that have attained the highest level of discount
and are eligible for royalties generated by Master Affiliate groups in their downline organization.
