Relmada Therapeutics Appoints Molly Harper as Executive Vice President of Operations

NEW YORK, May 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: RLMD), a clinical-stage company developing novel therapies for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases, today announced the appointment of Molly Harper as Executive Vice President of Operations. Ms. Harper will oversee operations across the functions of the Company.

Ms. Harper has over 20 years of experience focusing on strategic planning and cross-functional leadership at life sciences companies of all sizes. Ms. Harper comes to Relmada most recently from Akcea Therapeutics, a development and commercialization company focused on helping patients living with serious and rare diseases, where she most recently served as Senior Vice President and Global Franchise General Manager. She was one of the initial employees at Akcea as VP of Commercial Development, where she designed and led the build-out of the global commercial organization. Prior to Akcea, Ms. Harper served as Senior Director and Head of US Endocrinology in the Rare Disease division of Genzyme. Her roles at Genzyme included Global and U.S. Marketing leads for the Endocrine and Cardiovascular businesses. Prior to Genzyme, Ms. Harper held increasingly senior positions across multiple sales and marketing functions in both primary care and hospital businesses at Merck & Co.

"Molly is a proven strategic and commercial operations executive in the life sciences industry," said Sergio Traversa, Chief Executive Officer of Relmada. "She has extensive experience in all phases of pre-launch market development and global biopharmaceutical commercial operations, which will be important as we advance REL-1017 into late-stage clinical development as an adjunctive treatment in patients with major depression and prepare for a potential commercial launch of the product. Moreover, as our team continues to grow, Molly's expertise in corporate strategy, development and management will be integral to our long-term success."

"I am excited to join the growing and dynamic team at Relmada," said Ms. Harper. "I look forward to leveraging my experience building teams and advancing programs to further support the Company's mission, in particular late-stage development for REL-1017, which has the potential to transform care for the many patients who continue to suffer from MDD."

About dextromethadone (REL-1017)

Relmada is currently developing dextromethadone as a rapidly acting oral agent for the treatment of depression. Working as an NMDA receptor antagonist and on the same binding site as ketamine but having shown no ketamine psychotomimetics side effects, dextromethadone is fundamentally differentiated from all currently FDA-approved antidepressants, as well as all atypical antipsychotics used adjunctively. In April 2017, the FDA granted Fast Track designation for dextromethadone for the adjunctive treatment of major depressive disorder.

About Relmada Therapeutics, Inc.

Relmada Therapeutics is a clinical-stage, publicly traded biotechnology company developing novel medicines to address areas of high unmet medical need in the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases. Relmada's lead program, dextromethadone (REL-1017), is an N-methyl-D-aspartate (NMDA) receptor antagonist in development for the treatment of depression. NMDA receptor antagonists may have utility in the treatment of a range of psychiatric and neurological disorders associated with a variety of cognitive, neurological and behavioral symptoms.

Forward-Looking Statements

The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 provides a safe harbor for forward-looking statements made by us or on our behalf. This press release contains statements which constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, including but not limited to statements regarding the expected use of the proceeds from the offering. Any statement that is not historical in nature is a forward-looking statement and may be identified by the use of words and phrases such as "expects," "anticipates," "believes," "will," "will likely result," "will continue," "plans to" and similar expressions. These statements are based on management's current expectations and beliefs and are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements, including the risk factors described under the heading "Risk Factors" set forth in the Company's reports filed with the SEC from time to time. No forward-looking statement can be guaranteed, and actual results may differ materially from those projected. Relmada undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. Readers are cautioned that it is not possible to predict or identify all the risks, uncertainties and other factors that may affect future results and that the risks described herein should not be a complete list.

Investor Contact:

Tim McCarthy

LifeSci Advisors

212-915-2564

[email protected]

For Media Inquiries:

FischTank Marketing and PR

[email protected]

SOURCE Relmada Therapeutics, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.relmada.com

