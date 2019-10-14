Relmada Therapeutics to Announce Results of Phase 2 Study of REL-1017 for Treatment Resistant Depression and Conduct Conference Call on Tuesday, October 15

NEW YORK, Oct. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: RLMD), a clinical-stage company developing novel therapies for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases, announced today that it will release top-line data from its Phase 2 study of REL-1017 in patients with treatment resistant depression tomorrow, October 15, 2019, before the market opens.

At 8:30 AM Eastern Time the Company will host a conference call to discuss the results of the study with the investment community.

Conference Call and Webcast Details

Time: 8:30 AM Eastern Time / 5:30 AM Pacific Time Toll Free: 1-877-407-0792 International: 1-201-689-8263 Conference ID: 13695600 Webcast (with slides): http://public.viavid.com/index.php?id=136568

About Relmada Therapeutics, Inc.

Relmada Therapeutics is a clinical-stage, publicly traded biotechnology company developing novel medicines that potentially address areas of high unmet medical need in the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases. Relmada's lead program, dextromethadone (REL-1017), is an N-methyl-D-aspartate (NMDA) receptor antagonist. NMDA receptor antagonists may have potential in the treatment of a range of psychiatric and neurological disorders associated with a variety of cognitive, neurological and behavioral symptoms. For more information, please visit Relmada's website at www.relmada.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 provides a safe harbor for forward-looking statements made by us or on our behalf. We may from time to time make written or oral statements in this letter, the proxy statements filed with the SEC communications to stockholders and press releases which constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. These forward-looking statements are based upon management's current expectations, estimates, assumptions and beliefs concerning future events and conditions and may discuss, among other things, anticipated future performance, expected product development, product potential, future business plans and costs. Any statement that is not historical in nature is a forward-looking statement and may be identified by the use of words and phrases such as "expects," "anticipates," "believes," "will," "will likely result," "will continue," "plans to" and similar expressions. No forward-looking statement can be guaranteed and actual results may differ materially from those projected. Relmada undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. Readers are cautioned that it is not possible to predict or identify all of the risks, uncertainties and other factors that may affect future results and that the risks described herein should not be considered to be a complete list.

Investor Contact

Brian Ritchie

LifeSci Advisors

T. 212.915.2578

britchie@lifesciadvisors.com

