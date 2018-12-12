Relmada Therapeutics to Present at Biotech Showcase 2019

NEW YORK, Jan. 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCQB: RLMD), a clinical-stage company developing novel therapies for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases, today announced that it will present at Biotech Showcase 2019 to be held January 7-9, 2019, at the Hilton San Francisco Union Square.

Details of Relmada's presentation are as follows:

Date: Monday, January 7, 2019

Time: 4:30 PM Pacific Time (7:30 PM Eastern Time)

Track: Yosemite A (Ballroom Level)

Venue: Hilton San Francisco Union Square Hotel, 333 O'Farrell Street, San Francisco, CA (United States)

A live webcast of the presentation will be available through the Company's website at www.relmada.com. Please register at least 10 minutes prior to the start of the presentation to ensure timely access. The webcast and presentation will also be archived on the website for 90 days after the conference.

About Relmada Therapeutics, Inc.

Relmada Therapeutics is a clinical-stage, publicly traded biotechnology company developing novel medicines that potentially address areas of high unmet medical need in the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases. Relmada's lead program, dextromethadone (REL-1017), is an N-methyl-D-aspartate (NMDA) receptor antagonist. NMDA receptor antagonists may have potential in the treatment of a range of psychiatric and neurological disorders associated with a variety of cognitive, neurological and behavioral symptoms. For more information, please visit Relmada's website at www.relmada.com.

About dextromethadone (REL-1017)

REL-1017 (dextromethadone) is an orally administered NMDA receptor (NMDAR) antagonist, which is active on the NMDAR ketamine binding site and has demonstrated an overall favorable safety profile without ketamine psychotomimetic adverse reactions in two Phase 1 studies. In preclinical studies, REL-1017 showed antidepressant efficacy and effects on neuronal activity similar to that of ketamine. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration previously granted Fast Track designation for dextromethadone for the adjunctive treatment of MDD. Relmada is currently evaluating REL-1017 in a Phase 2 clinical trial assessing tolerability, safety and antidepressant efficacy in patients with MDD.

Forward-Looking Statements

The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 provides a safe harbor for forward-looking statements made by us or on our behalf. We may from time to time make written or oral statements in this letter, the proxy statements filed with the SEC communications to stockholders and press releases which constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. These forward-looking statements are based upon management's current expectations, estimates, assumptions and beliefs concerning future events and conditions and may discuss, among other things, anticipated future performance, expected product development, product potential, future business plans and costs. Any statement that is not historical in nature is a forward-looking statement and may be identified by the use of words and phrases such as "expects," "anticipates," "believes," "will," "will likely result," "will continue," "plans to" and similar expressions. No forward-looking statement can be guaranteed and actual results may differ materially from those projected. Relmada undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. Readers are cautioned that it is not possible to predict or identify all of the risks, uncertainties and other factors that may affect future results and that the risks described herein should not be considered to be a complete list.

