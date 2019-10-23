ReloQuest Inc. Receives Four Global Mobility Award Shortlistings from FEM

SUNRISE, Fla., Oct. 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- ReloQuest Inc., is thrilled to announce that we have been shortlisted in four categories by the Forum for Expatriate Management for the upcoming 2019 Expatriate Management & Mobility Awards—EMMAs.

Selected for making an outstanding contribution in the categories of:

Best Vendor Partnership, Corporate Organization—Specialist Provider

Most Innovative Use of Technology—Assignee Management

Most Innovative Use of Technology—Bespoke Solutions

Global Mobility Professional of the Year—Darin Karp, ReloQuest Founder, and CEO.

The EMMAs, hosted by the Forum for Expatriate Management, celebrate outstanding contributions to the Global Mobility industry. All award submissions are judged by a panel of independent experts against a set of strict criteria. The EMEA EMMAs results will be announced on November 21st at the Intercontinental02 in London.

These nominations recognize ReloQuest for Most Innovative Technology, bespoke, awarded to the organization that is providing best in class innovation or inventively using technology to bring benefit to the assignee and their organization. Darin Karp, ReloQuest Founder, and CEO is nominated for the Global Mobility Professional of the Year Award. Additionally, ReloQuest is shortlisted for The Most Innovative Technology in Global Mobility-Assignee Management, and Best Vendor Partnership along with Equus.

Darin Karp, ReloQuest Founder, and CEO stated, "ReloQuest and Equus united to provide a unique integrated solution where clients can streamline their workflows. Together the solution provides end-to-end functionality, performance, and ease of use. Duplicate entries, and data integrity issues due to working in two separate solutions are eliminated. With the integration of ReloQuest, information flows freely back and forth through both systems. A first of its kind achievement in the industry."

ReloQuest is an enterprise and self-service business resource allowing access for global mobility professionals and assignees to improve their relocation experience.

ReloQuest has become the largest open global marketplace and altered the competitive landscape for temporary housing by giving suppliers equal visibility and facilitating global reach to corporate housing, hotels, and serviced apartments in most cities around the world. ReloQuest represents a network of verified suppliers in 92+ countries, including North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Africa.

For more information on our supplier network you can visit: https://reloquest.com/rq-supplier-network.php

About ReloQuest

ReloQuest is a business solution that allows companies and employees to search, compare, and book corporate apartments and hotels around the world. As a multi-award-winning platform, 100 % transparent ReloQuest provides forecasting data, metrics, and actionable insight to source better options and minimize corporate risk.

