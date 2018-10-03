ReloQuest Inc. Technology on Shortlist for Two FEM, EMMA Awards

Organized by the Forum for Expatriate Management (FEM), the EMMA's recognize professional excellence in global mobility, celebrate the best and brightest of the industry, best practice, and those who have made an outstanding contribution to Global mobility. FEM is reaching their ten-year landmark with this event. The awards gala will follow the summit held on the 9th of November 2018 at the 02 InterContinental, London. The Judges are leading industry experts; the criteria include innovation, strategy, results and the impact of the work.

ReloQuest is very grateful for the ongoing recognition from FEM. This shortlisting is following prior EMMA's awards in both 2016 and 2017 where ReloQuest received, the Most Innovative Use of Technology in Global Mobility-Bespoke award at the Forum for Expatriate Management (FEM) Americas EMMAs 2017, and at EMEA in 2016. Additionally, ReloQuest Founder, Darin Karp, was awarded the Global Mobility Rising Star.

ReloQuest Technology is shaping the course of travel management with its unbiased business solution that has created the largest and most trusted open marketplace. Darin Karp, ReloQuest Inc. Founder and CEO stated, "ReloQuest is honored to be on the EMMA Shortlist in two categories. Intuitive technology is enabling expanded global mobility. Impactful predictive analytics that facilitates business insight and correct obstacles is critical to succeed in this fast-paced world. ReloQuest's exceptional growth demonstrates the necessity of an agile business solution. Organizations; such as FEM are essential because they bring opportunity to exchange knowledge, gain skills, discover new solutions and future trends in a complex field." Why use ReloQuest-- https://reloquest.com/

Today, most want flexibility and the ability to source, plan, and implement rapidly. We are seeing global mobility teams work together in a business partner capacity. As a B2B, and B2E(employee) business solution. ReloQuest supports our clients, suppliers, assignee's and their organizations. Commitment to excellence and customer-centric service has created the ReloQuest technology referred to today as the industry "Gold Standard." What Clients are saying: https://reloquest.com/rq-testimonials.php#clients

Universal ReloQuest equips RMC's and TMC's as well as employees with the flexibility they need to accelerate the relocation process, make decisions that both meets the needs of the business and provides opportunities that sync their mobile employees' personal and professional desires. The aggregator technology simplifies the process of sourcing temporary accommodations while supplying: rapid implementation, ease of use, genuine transparency, real-time data, substantial cost reduction, direct communication, reported 80% increases in efficiency, and vetted global supplier representation. Users can adhere to compliance and policy as required by their organizations. Displayed options are driven by specific, measurable and reportable KPI's providing the employee full control of the experience while staying within the company's guidelines.

The revolutionary dashboard reports pending actions in real-time, display reference points and actionable items; such as sending reminders on when to complete plans, approve or cancel bookings. ReloQuest has made real-time reporting possible in many areas. For the first time in our industry users can measure and manage performance. Benefits: https://reloquest.com/index.php#benefits

About ReloQuest

ReloQuest is a business solution that allows companies and employees to search, compare, and book serviced apartments and hotels around the world. The platform was built from industry knowledge understanding the need to develop a comprehensive technology to source accommodations, compare global options based on the needs of the individual, collect data to provide customizable analytics, and proficiently manage a supply chain. Award-winning ReloQuest creates a streamlined user experience, provides forecasting data, measurement criteria, metrics and actionable insight to minimize corporate risk. Learn more about ReloQuest at https://reloquest.com/

Media Contact:

Jeana Giordano

954-982-7997

Jgiordano@reloquest.com

SOURCE ReloQuest Inc.

Related Links

https://reloquest.com

