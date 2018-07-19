ReloQuest is Proud to Announce Miguel Tosoni as Vice President of Global Supplier Partnerships

In 2013 Miguel became the Supply Chain Manager for the Americas for Oakwood. In 2014, Miguel was recognized with the Most Valuable Player Award for the Americas Global Solutions at the Worldwide Sales and Service Center Division. During his four years in the role, Miguel was directly responsible for generating 268% growth. His accomplishments included the development of custom housing solutions in San Jose, Costa Rica, Trinidad and Tobago, Neuquén and Argentina.

"I believe that no matter the type of industry, all companies small or large are shifting or must shift their business model and adapt into a market that is demanding everything to be digital, instantly bookable, data-driven, unbiased, and choice abundant," Miguel stated. "These innovations and more are advantages ReloQuest delivers. I want to be part of this market shift and bring my enthusiasm for hospitality and travel, and desire to help suppliers succeed, while focusing on the guest experience, and supporting the network of Verified ReloQuest Suppliers."

In 2017 Miguel was named Sr. Director of Business Development for Oasis. He built a global sales team with resources in London, Mexico City, Buenos Aires, and São Paulo to work with all corporate housing and relocation companies in the US, LatAM and Europe. Miguel's global expertise delivered six consecutive quarters of over 100% quota achievement and was responsible for 60% of the overall company revenue.

ReloQuest is dedicated to supporting their supplier partners. Miguel's specific expertise combined with ReloQuest's innovation, robust technology, and custom business solutions will produce rapid supplier growth and an improved traveler experience. Miguel's knowledge and success at building suppliers' business will serve to expand ReloQuest's Verified Global Supplier partnerships, and Supplier's business. See what ReloQuest Verified Suppliers are saying. https://www.reloquest.com/rq-testimonials.php#suppliers

Darin Karp, ReloQuest's Founder and CEO stated, "Supplier management is going through a transition because of the growth of both the global economy and technology. Our goals include long-term, trusted relationships with dedicated, verified suppliers and the integration of supplier management solutions. We are confident in Miguel's ability to develop growth-focused actionable strategies to facilitate current and future supplier needs."

About ReloQuest Inc.

ReloQuest is a business solution that allows companies and employees to search, compare, and book corporate apartments and hotels around the world. A multi-award-winning technology, ReloQuest provides forecasting data, metrics and actionable insight minimizing corporate risk. Functioning as an ecosystem, ReloQuest benefits everyone, from mobility professionals and assignees to suppliers and corporations. https://reloquest.com/

