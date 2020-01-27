ReloQuest Selected as the Recipient of 2019 Paragon Partner Award

SUNRISE, Fla., Jan. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- ReloQuest Inc., has been chosen as a recipient of the 2019 Paragon Partner Award. This award is given annually by Paragon Relocation for going above and beyond and demonstrating extraordinary customer service.

Darin Karp, ReloQuest's Founder and CEO, stated, "Our technology is a resource for people, and this is taken into consideration in the software development and how we support our clients and suppliers."

"The ReloQuest team is an absolute delight to work with. They are always available to assist, offer advice, and recommend solutions. The benefit to Paragon of working with ReloQuest is that all our temporary accommodation needs are met under one umbrella, thereby streamlining the administration of this service to the benefit of our clients and colleagues," stated Abigail Flanagan, GMS, MIM | Vice President, Global Relocation & Business Alliances.

The ReloQuest product and client service team works with clients and industry leaders to further develop enhancements based on their feedback. By continuously iterating through designs, new concepts come to life and are released to our customer base. New innovation-patent pending-industry firsts are developed to solve client challenges.

A Continuous Integration and Continuous Deployment (CICD) release model enables ReloQuest to quickly introduce new features and functionality based on the feedback we receive from our clients. User experience and customer service remain paramount in our corporate culture. Personal client service is available from the ReloQuest in-house design team.

Lorna Bosco, EXVP of Client Services at ReloQuest Inc., stated, "The ReloQuest team is honored to receive the Paragon Partner Award from Paragon Relocation. We pride ourselves in service excellence, listening, and acting to support the needs of our clients and the suppliers in ReloQuest. Our goal is to meet and then exceed expectations. The Paragon team is a pleasure to work with, and we look forward to our continued partnership."

The human element remains central to ReloQuest. It is present in the corporate culture, the functionality of the software, and the 24-7 client service. The ReloQuest philosophy is about empowering people, freeing their time to focus on human interaction. Now being called H2H-(Human2Human.)

Innovation allows people to work efficiently.

With ReloQuest, people can enjoy direct communication and collaborate, no matter their location.

ReloQuest features advanced search options allowing users with specific preferences to instantly filter results by type of accommodation, budget, distance to local transit, their office, medical and academic services, or any place of interest within a specific mile radius of the traveler's choice.

ReloQuest's focus on accelerating business growth through innovative business travel technology solutions helps to create opportunities, support successful relocation, and affect positive change.

Known for being comprehensive, yet easy to navigate, ReloQuest uses comparison functionality-- delivering superior user experience and significant cost savings. TMCs, RMC's, and client partners can finally capture data and monetize transactions with little to no workflow burden. A hotel stay can be added to the itinerary with a corporate apartment stay.

Travel Managers can interact with clients via the organizational options available to Travelers and employees/assignees alike who can book, modify, or cancel reservations based on role permissions. ReloQuest develops technology with a human touch.

API integration allows TMC's access to ReloQuest's content. Users can adhere to compliance and policy as required by their organizations. Displayed options are driven by specific, measurable, and reportable KPI's, providing the employee with full control of the experience while staying within the company's guidelines. Users can follow compliance and policy as their organizations require.

About ReloQuest:

ReloQuest is a business solution that allows companies and employees to search, compare, and book corporate apartments and hotels around the world. As a multi-award-winning platform, ReloQuest provides forecasting data, metrics, and actionable insight to source better options and minimize organizational risk. Functioning as an ecosystem, ReloQuest benefits everyone, from mobility professionals and assignees to suppliers and corporations.

