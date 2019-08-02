ReloQuest Technology Delivers Professionally Managed Corporate Apartments and Hotels in one Platform

Employee perception has shifted considering travel a key driver to career advancement. Organizations know a current travel program is a critical asset to support growth, additionally serving as both a recruitment and retention strategy. ReloQuest features options that best meet travelers demands for a more individual experience while delivering the robust data needed by travel managers to make informed decisions.

A year of dynamic change is ahead for the Corporate Travel sector. The main drivers are technological innovation, a growing global economy, and progressive employee expectations combined with economic stability. GBTA forecasts travel spend to reach $1.7 trillion globally by 2022. Companies are faced with rapid adaptation to meet evolving needs-many harnessing technology to create higher satisfaction for employees and support accelerated production.

ReloQuest supports the evolution of travel management via personalization, increased efficiency, and price comparison, plus many features unique to ReloQuest alone. The solution offers a world-wide network of diverse housing options inclusive of professionally managed corporate apartments. A variety of home-like accommodations suitable for extended-stay travel are instantly delivered at significant savings.

The B2E (employee) feature enhances the customer experience with pioneering conveniences. The automated authorization process tracks rates, days, cancellation terms, allowing travel managers to see options which are out of policy requiring authorization. ReloQuest makes booking group travel as simple as booking an individual accommodation.

This forward-looking and reflective technology identifies strategic direction and impacts yield management. Every reservation is tracked, providing actionable insight into the past, current, and future predictive trends, consumer behavior, and more.

ReloQuest has changed the way accommodations are booked. The revolutionary dashboard reports pending actions in real-time and displays reference points. The solution sends reminders on when to complete plans, approve or cancel bookings. ReloQuest delivers mobile service into the hands of travel managers and their employees, evolving to meet the needs of a global workforce.

ReloQuest Technology is shaping the course of travel management--integrating clients, suppliers, and guests throughout the process of their accommodation. This transparent and intuitive business solution increases efficiency up to a reported 80%, assists in determining best options, reports data, and impacts ROI.

