Reltio Appoints Chief Financial Officer

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., June 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Reltio , an award-winning software as a service (SaaS) company helping innovative Global 2000 companies win in the experience economy, today announced the appointment of Matt Gallatin as Chief Financial Officer. Gallatin brings nearly three decades of experience in financial management for technology companies, including Drawbridge, OneLogin and Yahoo!, to Reltio's executive team. Gallatin will oversee the company's financial controls and play an integral role in helping shape the strategic direction of the company.

"Matt is a dynamic leader who has a solid track record of helping companies grow and scale. His perspective is a welcome addition to our leadership team as we navigate a volatile business landscape and chart the long-term strategy of our company," said Manish Sood, CEO and Founder of Reltio. "We are thrilled to add Matt's expertise to the team during this time."

"I have seen first-hand the value of data-driven investments and how the C-suite is increasingly focusing on these efforts. Reltio provides a responsive data platform that is required in today's business climate," said Matt Gallatin. "Reltio partners with Global 2000 data innovators to catalyze digital transformation to better engage with their customers and create competitive advantage. I'm eager to help further the success of Reltio and our customers ."

Reltio Connected Customer 360 helps companies improve customer experience and operate more effectively in what Barron's calls the "Social Distance Economy."1 Companies of all sizes need to acquire, build, and foster better relationships with customers. And now more than ever, cloud solutions are showcasing the value they offer organizations. In a recent PwC survey 2 of global finance leaders, CFOs across the board are recognizing the value of digital transformations and continuing investments in customer data to support this mission-critical initiative. According to the report, "only 16% of CFOs are considering deferring or cancelling investments in digital transformation. Digital transformation and customer experience have proven vital for ensuring long-term success."

Gallatin has significant experience in helping companies grow and scale by leading cross-functional teams in preparing financial analysis, identifying and mitigating financial and business risks, and developing operating plans and processes. His transaction experience includes equity and debt transactions, mergers and acquisitions, and commercial partnerships. Prior to Reltio, Gallatin served as the Chief Financial Officer at Drawbridge, Inc., a people based identity provider acquired by LinkedIn, OneLogin, Inc., and ShareThis, Inc. He also worked in the Corporate Finance group at Yahoo!, and Applied Materials, and began his career at Merrill Lynch & Co. where he was in a technology investment banking group. Gallatin earned a B.A. in Economics from Allegheny College and an M.B.A. from Haas School of Business at the University of California, Berkeley.

New "Ask the Expert" Webinar: Mastering the Data-Driven Digital Economy

Economic disruption caused by the COVID-19 pandemic has changed buyer behaviors, needs, and preferences. Experts project that even after the health crisis has been contained and consumer confidence returns, the "social distance economy" will persist.

How can businesses connect with physically remote customers in meaningful ways? Interactive, personalized engagement driven by data, content, and intelligent automation can make that connection. Learn how by joining Mastering the Data-Driven Digital Economy , on Thursday, June 11, from 1 p.m. - 1:45 p.m. ET. The featured speaker is Sheryl Kingstone, Research Vice President, Customer Experience & Commerce, 451 Research , now part of S&P Global Market Intelligence.

Attendees will learn:

Why data is the starting point for digital transformation

How Digital Leaders prioritize customer retention and acquisition

Where AI and analytics fits into a successful digital transformation strategy

Register here .

About Reltio

Reltio is an award-winning cloud software provider that enables enterprises to win in the experience economy. Reltio Connected Customer 360 is a fundamentally better way to create rich customer profiles that include relationships, omnichannel transaction and interaction data, and other valuable insights. Global 2000 enterprises use this information to fully understand customers and deliver exceptional experiences.

Reltio customers include eight of the top 10 global pharmaceutical and life sciences companies, market-leaders in healthcare, financial services, and technology, major travel and hospitality brands, and prestigious international luxury consumer brands in fashion, retail, and personal care. Visit www.reltio.com to reimagine your customer experience.

