Reltio Executive to Discuss the Data-Driven Experience Economy at the Hosting + Cloud Transformation Summit 2020

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Oct. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Reltio , an award-winning software as a service (SaaS) company at the heart of helping innovative Global 2000 companies win in the experience economy, today announced it is sponsoring and will present at 451 Research's flagship event, Hosting + Cloud Transformation Summit 2020 , on Thursday, October 22 at 1:25 p.m. ET. Complimentary all-access passes are available through Reltio.

Panelists include Manish Sood , CTO, Founder and Chairman, Reltio; Ciaran Chu , Head of Cloud, ACI Worldwide; Jordan McKee , Principal Research Analyst, Customer Experience & Commerce, 451 Research; Emily Jasper , Senior Product Manager, S&P Global Market Intelligence

Improving the customer experience has remained the top driver for digital transformation. In order to do so, businesses need to understand the effective use of data and the cloud to gain key insights to their customers. Reltio is at the forefront of helping enterprises master the data-driven digital economy.

Join leaders from 451 Research, ACI Worldwide, S&P Global Market Intelligence, and Reltio to hear how data remains a core battleground for creating unified customer experiences. Businesses need to not only capture and unify disparate sources of consumer data but effectively contextualize and operationalize information to push critical insights across channels and differing organizational stakeholder groups with a hand in shaping the customer journey.

Attendees of the session will learn about:

The importance of real-time enterprise data management

Third-party data enrichment for Customer 360

The role of the API economy in digital transformation

Reltio Connected Customer 360 makes it easier to drive hyper-personalization, accelerate real-time operations, and simplify compliance and consent management, all at scale. Some of the world's most innovative and admired brands rely on Reltio Connected Customer 360 to boost agility, maximize productivity and, above all, provide a connected, optimized experience to their customers.

Quotes

Manish Sood, CTO, Founder and Chairman, Reltio: "2020 has been a transformative year for businesses and it's more imperative than ever for enterprises of all sizes to provide real-time customer data and true connected experiences for customers. I am thrilled to join this session with a group of thought leaders to discuss customer API, third-party data enrichment, and address the demands and expectations continuing to put digital, customer experience, and data and analytics teams under pressure."

Sheryl Kingstone, Research Director at 451 Research, part of S&P Global Market Intelligence: "Digital transformation is an inescapable truth; every business is undergoing a shift to a digital business managed and optimized by software. Over the years, improving customer experience (CX) has remained the top driver for digital transformation, so it is important to understand where businesses are making investments in new digital technologies and improved processes to more effectively engage customers, partners or employees. The goal of putting digital tools to work in a transformative way is to ensure that data and insights connect people with information and processes that ultimately lead to a better experience for customers." Voice of the Enterprise: Customer Experience & Commerce, Digital Transformation - Advisory Report, 451 Research, part of S&P Global Market Intelligence, May 2020

About Reltio

Reltio is an award-winning cloud software provider that enables enterprises to win in the experience economy. The company has made the 2020 Inc. 5000 list of the fastest growing US companies; Reltio's fourth consecutive appearance. Reltio also won the 13th Annual Digital Innovation Award for Marketing from Ventana Research in 2020. The prestigious awards recognize trailblazing vendors that contribute advancements in technology, drive change, and increase value for organizations worldwide. DBTA ranked Reltio among the top 100 most influential companies in data for 2020.

Reltio Connected Customer 360 is a fundamentally better way to create rich customer profiles that include relationships, omnichannel transaction and interaction data, and other valuable insights. Global 2000 enterprises use this information to fully understand customers and deliver exceptional experiences. Visit www.reltio.com to reimagine your customer experience.

