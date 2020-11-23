Remark Holdings Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results

Revenue Climbs 285% to $2.6 Million Net Income Totals $4.4 Million or $0.04 Per Share Tweet this

"The third quarter of 2020 was highlighted by a sequential quarter over quarter doubling of revenue from China as the country emerged from post-COVID-19 lock-downs. We were able to restart certain projects, including the conversion of bank and mobile retail outlets to smart stores, and smart school safety installations at primary schools in several Provinces of China. We anticipate another doubling of revenue from China in our fourth quarter," noted Kai-Shing Tao, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Remark Holdings. "In the United States, we focused on growing our distribution and channel partnerships for our AI platform, and we expect to close additional deals in the fourth quarter."

Third Quarter 2020 Business Highlights

Smart kiosks were delivered to approximately 200 China Mobile stores. Software installations continued with the goal of having the software queue management system available in 5,000 stores by year's end, up from 2,000 at year end 2019. Additional development was done on a smart customer analysis program that will be delivered in 2021. We remain on track to fulfill the initial $50 million China Mobile contract by the end of 2021, and are pursuing additional opportunities with China Mobile's 220,000 affiliated retail outlets.

China Mobile contract by the end of 2021, and are pursuing additional opportunities with China Mobile's 220,000 affiliated retail outlets. Smart retail bank branch solutions were delivered to 80 Bank of China branches in Guangdong Province . Additionally, the Agriculture Bank of China and the Construction Bank of China began implementing Remark AI systems, which reflects the initial capture of the $2 billion annual upgrade budget market opportunity as 20,000 branches are scheduled to be upgraded each year.

. Additionally, the Agriculture Bank of and the Construction Bank of began implementing Remark AI systems, which reflects the initial capture of the annual upgrade budget market opportunity as 20,000 branches are scheduled to be upgraded each year. Remark AI was chosen by China Mobile to partner on implementing smart community solutions in the Sichuan Province . The initial phase of this project began in the fourth quarter and we expect to recognize revenue commensurately. There are over 10,000 residential complexes in Sichuan and over 160,000 throughout China , a $70 billion addressable market.

. The initial phase of this project began in the fourth quarter and we expect to recognize revenue commensurately. There are over 10,000 residential complexes in and over 160,000 throughout , a addressable market. Smart school solutions were delivered to approximately 120 new locations during the third quarter. Software upgrades were implemented to improve computer vision, time attendance system, epidemic prevention system and smart energy saving systems. Discussions are underway to expand our sales channel to additional regions in order to compete for the 160,000 schools in major cities.

Remark AI's Thermal Kits were chosen by The Meadows School in Las Vegas , a leading private pre K-12 school in Las Vegas , to help safely welcome back students and the educational staff on campus for the 2020-2021 academic school year. The installations are the first in a United States school system for Remark AI.

, a leading private pre K-12 school in , to help safely welcome back students and the educational staff on campus for the 2020-2021 academic school year. The installations are the first in a school system for Remark AI. Remark AI won three out of five championships in the Visual Object Tracking category at the 16th European Conference on Computer Vision.

Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results

Revenue for the third quarter of 2020 totaled $2.6 million , up from $0.7 million during the third quarter of 2019.

, up from during the third quarter of 2019. Revenue in China more than tripled to $2.1 million as personnel in China were able to continue previously-stalled projects as the country emerged from COVID-19 quarantines which allowed for installations, testing and customization work on several projects.

more than tripled to as personnel in were able to continue previously-stalled projects as the country emerged from COVID-19 quarantines which allowed for installations, testing and customization work on several projects.

Revenue from the US-based biosafety business totaled $0.4 million as thermal imaging products were delivered to casinos, a school, hotels, medical centers, office buildings, and customers in industries throughout the United States .

as thermal imaging products were delivered to casinos, a school, hotels, medical centers, office buildings, and customers in industries throughout . The company recorded an operating loss of ($3.1) million in the third quarter 2020, an improvement from the operating loss of ($4.3) million in the third quarter of 2019. Headcount reductions, decreased spending in sales and marketing, and lower rent expense contributed to the improvement.

in the third quarter 2020, an improvement from the operating loss of in the third quarter of 2019. Headcount reductions, decreased spending in sales and marketing, and lower rent expense contributed to the improvement. Net Income totaled $4.4 million , or $0.04 per diluted share in the third quarter ended September 30, 2020 , compared to a net loss of ($4.9) million , or ($0.11) per diluted share in the third quarter ended September 30, 2019 . The bulk of the income is tied to the $5.6 million non-cash gain in the change in fair value of warrant liability compared to a ($0.2) million loss in the comparable period of 2019, as a result of fluctuations in the share price of Remark's common shares and the expiration of a substantial number of warrants during the quarter.

, or per diluted share in the third quarter ended , compared to a net loss of , or per diluted share in the third quarter ended . The bulk of the income is tied to the non-cash gain in the change in fair value of warrant liability compared to a loss in the comparable period of 2019, as a result of fluctuations in the share price of Remark's common shares and the expiration of a substantial number of warrants during the quarter. At September 30, 2020 , the cash and cash equivalents balance totaled $2.1 million , compared to a cash position of $0.3 million at December 31, 2019 . Cash increased primarily due to $32.1 million in proceeds from common stock issuances, whose increase was partially offset by use of the proceeds to make debt principal repayments of $13.8 million , to make other liability payments, and to generally operate the business.

"Our business has gone through a major transformation. We spent the past five years building a robust AI platform that has been recognized as having superior commercial solutions in the areas of computer vision. We spent the past three years working to commercialize the technology with world-class companies such as China Mobile. Now, going into the fourth quarter of 2020 and the first quarter of 2021, we are poised to report significant revenue growth from China while simultaneously addressing large total addressable market opportunities, and signing up new channel partners. Finally, we are confident that we will have the opportunity to monetize our stake in Sharecare which will provide us with ample capital to execute all of our growth opportunities, potentially repurchase shares and maintain a rock-solid balance sheet," concluded Mr. Tao.

REMARK HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(dollars in thousands, except share and per share amounts)



September 30, 2020

December 31, 2019

(Unaudited)



Assets





Cash and cash equivalents $ 2,090



$ 272

Trade accounts receivable, net 2,850



1,964

Inventory, net 1,062



—

Prepaid expense and other current assets 5,831



4,623

Total current assets 11,833



6,859

Property and equipment, net 267



341

Operating lease assets 385



4,359

Investment in unconsolidated affiliates 1,065



1,935

Intangibles, net 355



509

Other long-term assets 2,177



824

Total assets $ 16,082



$ 14,827

Liabilities and Stockholders' Deficit





Accounts payable $ 6,570



$ 8,126

Accrued expense and other current liabilities 8,987



14,326

Contract liability 541



313

Note payable 1,500



3,000

Loans payable, current —



12,025

Total current liabilities 17,598



37,790

Loans payable, long-term 425



—

Operating lease liabilities, long-term 158



4,650

Warrant liability 748



115

Total liabilities 18,929



42,555









Commitments and contingencies













Preferred stock,$0.001 par value; 1,000,000 shares authorized; zero issued —



—

Common stock, $0.001 par value; 100,000,000 shares authorized; 99,502,416 and

51,055,159 shares issued and outstanding at September 30, 2020 and December 31,

2019, respectively 100



51

Additional paid-in-capital 351,529



319,275

Accumulated other comprehensive income 176



(227)

Accumulated deficit (354,652)



(346,827)

Total stockholders' deficit (2,847)



(27,728)

Total liabilities and stockholders' deficit $ 16,082



$ 14,827



REMARK HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Loss

(dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)



Three Months Ended September 30,

Nine Months Ended September 30,

2020

2019

2020

2019 Revenue $ 2,646



$ 686



$ 5,376



$ 4,760

Cost and expense













Cost of revenue (excluding

depreciation and amortization) 1,679



189



2,910



3,323

Sales and marketing 417



736



1,319



2,282

Technology and development 738



752



2,863



2,910

General and administrative 2,380



3,052



7,018



8,483

Depreciation and amortization 72



229



228



814

Impairments 463



—



463



—

Other operating expense —



—



—



6

Total cost and expense 5,749



4,958



14,801



17,818

Operating loss (3,103)



(4,272)



(9,425)



(13,058)

Other income (expense)













Interest expense (60)



(457)



(1,296)



(1,397)

Other income, net (58)



(24)



(1)



23

Change in fair value of warrant liability 5,570



(160)



(633)



502

Gain on lease termination 2,044



—



3,582



—

Other loss, net 21



(28)



(52)



(27)

Total other income (expense), net 7,517



(669)



1,600



(899)

Income (loss) from continuing operations 4,414



(4,941)



(7,825)



(13,957)

Loss from discontinued operations, net of tax —



—



—



(2,610)

Net income (loss) $ 4,414



$ (4,941)



$ (7,825)



$ (16,567)

Other comprehensive income (loss)













Foreign currency translation adjustments 65



(289)



403



(256)

Comprehensive income (loss) $ 4,479



$ (5,230)



$ (7,422)



$ (16,823)

















Weighted-average shares outstanding,

basic and diluted 99,450



46,282



80,903



43,085

















Net loss per share, basic and diluted













Continuing operations $ 0.04



$ (0.11)



$ (0.10)



$ (0.32)

Discontinued operations —



—



—



(0.06)

Consolidated $ 0.04



$ (0.11)



$ (0.10)



$ (0.38)



















