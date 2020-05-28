Remark Holdings Reports Fiscal Year 2019 Results

LAS VEGAS, May 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Remark Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: MARK), a diversified global technology company with leading artificial intelligence ("AI") solutions and digital media properties, today announced financial results for its fiscal year ended December 31, 2019.

Management Commentary

"We spent the last three months of 2019 repositioning our business for success in 2020 by streamlining costs and focusing on recurring revenue generating lines of business," said Kai-Shing Tao, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Remark Holdings. "Winning major contracts from the likes of China Mobile has positioned us for substantial revenue growth in 2020," Mr. Tao added. "We are also announcing that, after fortifying our cash position, we paid in full all our outstanding obligations to MGG under our financing agreement with them, which significantly deleverages our balance sheet while simultaneously putting us in position to fulfill our existing contract backlog and invest in expanding our AI product offerings like thermal imaging and scanning."

Fiscal 2019 Business Development Highlights

Partnered with Hanvon Technology, a publicly-listed Chinese systems integrator that won the master retail contract, to transform China Mobile's 17,800 corporate stores into smart retail stores. The first phase of this partnership with Hanvon is expected to bring $50.0 million of revenue to the company over the three-year life of the project. At the end of 2019, implementations began across 2,000 retail outlets, with projections to be in over 5,000 stores in 2020. Phase Two of the project is out to bid, and the Company is a finalist.

of revenue to the company over the three-year life of the project. At the end of 2019, implementations began across 2,000 retail outlets, with projections to be in over 5,000 stores in 2020. Phase Two of the project is out to bid, and the Company is a finalist. Expanded smart campus solutions, which provide attendance management and temperature screening, beyond Hangzhou into two additional large cities in China , Chongqing and Chengdu , and now deploying at 50 schools per month. Plans are to accelerate as schools resume classes, with an opportunity to serve China's more than 160,000 K -5 schools.

into two additional large cities in , and , and now deploying at 50 schools per month. Plans are to accelerate as schools resume classes, with an opportunity to serve more than -5 schools. Launched a repurposed version of the company's thermal imaging products for hospitals and businesses following the outbreak of COVID-19 in China . The experience gained in China is currently being deployed in the United States across many industries including casinos, restaurants, malls, law enforcement agencies and hospitality providers.

Fiscal 2019 Financial Results

Revenue for fiscal 2019 was $5.0 million , down from $10.1 million during fiscal 2018. Regulatory changes in China's financial services market caused the company to discontinue its FinTech services during 2018, which was responsible for $3.7 million of the revenue decline. Remark's revenue from AI-based solutions fell by $0.7 million during the year as a result of factors such as the celebrations related to the 70 th anniversary of the founding of the People's Republic of China , the ongoing US-China trade war which caused disruption in supply chain management, extended project testing and customization work on larger projects and, finally, working capital constraints. Additionally, the company's advertising and other revenue decreased $0.6 million due to the sale of banks.com and the company's other personal financial services Internet domains in 2018, the effects of which were partially offset by a modest increase in e-commerce sales.

Subsequent Event

Earlier today Remark paid MGG approximately $12.7 million , representing full settlement of all loan principal, accrued but unpaid interest and accrued but unpaid service fees outstanding under the financing agreement, plus reasonable costs and expenses incurred by MGG to settle the account. As a result of the full repayment, all liens on the company's assets, including the investment in Sharecare, were removed.

"With the cleanup of our balance sheet behind us and our strengthened cash position, we can now focus on building out our global platform of AI-based solutions for the Fortune 500 companies we are servicing," concluded Mr. Tao.

Conference Call Information

About Remark Holdings, Inc.

Remark Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: MARK ) delivers an integrated suite of AI solutions that enable businesses and organizations to solve problems, reduce risk and deliver positive outcomes. The company's easy-to-install AI products are being rolled out in a wide range of applications within the retail, financial, public safety and workplace arenas. The company also owns and operates digital media properties that deliver relevant, dynamic content and ecommerce solutions. The company is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada, with additional operations in Los Angeles, California and in Beijing, Shanghai, Chengdu and Hangzhou, China. For more information, please visit the company's website at www.remarkholdings.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements, including information relating to future events, future financial performance, strategies, expectations, competitive environment and regulation. Words such as "may," "should," "could," "would," "predicts," "potential," "continue," "expects," "anticipates," "future," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates," and similar expressions, as well as statements in future tense, identify forward-looking statements. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, including those discussed in Part I, Item 1A. Risk Factors in Remark Holdings' Annual Report on Form 10-K and Remark Holdings' other filings with the SEC. Any forward-looking statements reflect Remark Holdings' current views with respect to future events, are based on assumptions and are subject to risks and uncertainties. Given such uncertainties, you should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements, which represent Remark Holdings' estimates and assumptions only as of the date hereof. Except as required by law, Remark Holdings undertakes no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements after the date hereof, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

REMARK HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Consolidated Balance Sheets (dollars in thousands, except share and per share amounts)



December 31,

2019

2018 Assets





Cash and cash equivalents $ 272



$ 1,410

Trade accounts receivable, net 1,964



5,762

Prepaid expense and other current assets 4,623



7,907

Notes receivable, current —



100

Assets of disposal group, current —



28,966

Total current assets 6,859



44,145

Property and equipment, net 341



2,075

Operating lease assets 4,359



—

Investments in unconsolidated affiliates 1,935



2,005

Intangibles, net 509



1,010

Other long-term assets 824



450

Assets of disposal group, long-term —



44,123

Total assets $ 14,827



$ 93,808

Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity





Accounts payable $ 8,126



$ 5,675

Accrued expense and other current liabilities 14,326



16,812

Contract liability 313



132

Note payable 3,000



3,000

Current maturities of long-term debt, net of unamortized discount and debt issuance cost 12,025



35,314

Liabilities of disposal group, current —



41,648

Total current liabilities 37,790



102,581

Operating lease liabilities, long-term 4,650



—

Warrant liability 115



1,383

Other liabilities —



2,934

Liabilities of disposal group, long-term —



34

Total liabilities 42,555



106,932









Commitments and contingencies













Preferred stock, $0.001 par value; 1,000,000 shares authorized; none issued —



—

Common stock, $0.001 par value; 100,000,000 shares authorized: 51,055,159 and 39,053,312 shares issued and outstanding; each at December 31, 2019 and 2018, respectively 51



39

Additional paid-in-capital 319,275



308,018

Accumulated other comprehensive loss (227)



32

Accumulated deficit (346,827)



(321,213)

Total stockholders' equity (deficit) (27,728)



(13,124)

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 14,827



$ 93,808



REMARK HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Loss (dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)



Year Ended December 31,

2019

2018 Revenue, net $ 5,020



$ 10,053

Cost and expense





Cost of revenue (excluding depreciation and amortization) 3,514



12,903

Sales and marketing 3,003



4,308

Technology and development 3,573



4,393

General and administrative 14,174



28,521

Depreciation and amortization 982



2,089

Impairments 2,522



2,209

Other operating expense 6



130

Total cost and expense 27,774



54,553

Operating loss from continuing operations (22,754)



(44,500)

Other income (expense)





Interest expense (1,876)



(3,237)

Other income, net 530



267

Change in fair value of warrant liability 1,268



27,879

Other gain (loss) (172)



886

Total other income (expense), net (250)



25,795

Loss from continuing operations before income tax (23,004)



(18,705)

Benefit from income taxes —



140

Loss from continuing operations (23,004)



(18,565)

Loss from discontinued operations, net of tax (2,610)



(2,993)

Net loss $ (25,614)



$ (21,558)

Other comprehensive income (loss)





Foreign currency translation adjustments (259)



(83)

Comprehensive loss $ (25,873)



$ (21,641)









Weighted-average shares outstanding, basic and diluted 44,432



39,053









Net loss per share, basic and diluted





Continuing operations $ (0.52)



$ (0.48)

Discontinued operations (0.06)



(0.07)

Consolidated $ (0.58)



$ (0.55)



SOURCE Remark Holdings, Inc.

