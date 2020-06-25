Remark Holdings Sets First Quarter 2020 Financial Results Call for July 6, 2020 at 4:30 p.m. ET

LAS VEGAS, June 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Remark Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: MARK), a diversified global technology company with leading artificial intelligence ("AI") solutions and digital media properties, today announced the Company's conference call to review financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2020 will be held on Monday, July 6, 2020 at 4:30 p.m. Eastern time. In addition to the first quarter 2020 financial results, management will provide an update on the Company's AI businesses in Asia and the United States, and progress made in thermal and security screening.

The live conference may be accessed via telephone or online webcast.

Date: Monday, July 6, 2020

Time: 4:30 p.m. Eastern time (1:30 p.m. Pacific time)

Toll-Free Number: 866.548.4713

International Number: 323.794.2093

Conference ID: 1160760

Online Webcast: http://public.viavid.com/index.php?id=140492

Participants are advised to dial into the call or login for the live webcast 10 minutes prior to the scheduled start time.

A replay of the call will be available after 7:30 pm Eastern time on the same day through July 11, 2020.

Toll-Free Replay Number: 844.512.2921

International Replay Number: 412.317.6671

Replay ID: 1160760

About Remark Holdings, Inc.

Remark Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: MARK) delivers an integrated suite of AI solutions that enable businesses and organizations to solve problems, reduce risk and deliver positive outcomes. The company's easy-to-install AI products are being rolled out in a wide range of applications within the retail, financial, public safety and workplace arenas. The company also owns and operates digital media properties that deliver relevant, dynamic content and ecommerce solutions. The company is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada, with additional operations in Los Angeles, California and in Beijing, Shanghai, Chengdu and Hangzhou, China. For more information, please visit the company's website at www.remarkholdings.com.

Company Contact:

E. Brian Harvey

Remark Holdings, Inc.

[email protected]

702.701.9514

SOURCE Remark Holdings, Inc.

