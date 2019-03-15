Remark Holdings to Present at the 31st Annual Roth Investor Conference

LAS VEGAS, March 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Remark Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: MARK), a diversified global technology company with leading artificial intelligence (AI) solutions and digital media properties, including Vegas.com, today announced the Company will present at the 31st Annual Roth Investor Conference.

Chairman and CEO, Kai-Shing Tao, will present on March 19, 2019 at 1:30 PM PT / 4:30 PM ET and the Company will be meeting with investors throughout the event.

A live webcast of the presentation will be available to the public via the investor relations section of the Company's website here. The webcast will be archived for a year following the live presentation.

About Remark Holdings, Inc.

Remark Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: MARK) delivers an integrated suite of AI solutions that enable businesses and organizations to solve problems, reduce risk and deliver positive outcomes. The company's easy-to-install AI products are being rolled out in a wide range of applications within the retail, financial, public safety and workplace arenas. The company also owns and operates digital media properties that deliver relevant, dynamic content and ecommerce solutions. The company is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada, with additional operations in Los Angeles, California and in Beijing, Shanghai, Chengdu and Hangzhou, China. For more information, please visit the company's website at www.remarkholdings.com .

Company Contact:

Alison Davidson

Remark Holdings, Inc.

adavidson@remarkholdings.com

702-701-9514

Investor Relations Contact:

Brad Edwards

The Plunkett Group, Inc.

brad@theplunkettgroup.com

212-739-6740

