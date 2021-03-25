RE/MAX Agents Outsell Competitors by More than 2:1 for the 11th Straight Year

DENVER, March 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The 2021 REAL Trends 500 survey — one of the most widely followed reports in the real estate industry — showed RE/MAX agents at participating brokerages outsold competitors by more than 2-to-1* for the 11th consecutive year. Averaging 16.0 transaction sides, RE/MAX agents helped propel the brand's average past 2020 survey results following a remarkable year for housing. Agents from all other participating large brokerages had an average of 7.3 transaction sides.

"When homebuyers or sellers choose to work with a RE/MAX agent, they've engaged a trusted, experienced advisor who can help make their real estate goals a reality," said RE/MAX CEO Adam Contos. "Productivity drives experience, and RE/MAX agents, leveraging their unique competitive advantages, are among the best at closing sales and getting results for their clients. This annual survey reinforces the excellence they deliver every day."

The REAL Trends 500 ranks participating large brokerages by total residential transaction sides, with 500 sides needed to qualify for participation. Among the 1,753 brokerages that qualified, 500 (29%) were RE/MAX brokerages—more than any other real estate brand. The closest competitor had 427 qualifying offices.

Highlights from the 2021 REAL Trends survey include:

RE/MAX agents outproduced the competition in 2020 by 2:1. Among national franchise brands in the survey, RE/MAX brokerages had the highest per-agent home sales in 2020.

RE/MAX agents averaged $5.0 million in sales volume, 67% higher than the $3.0 million average of all other agents in the REAL Trends 500 survey. The RE/MAX average was up from $4.5 million in last year's REAL Trends 500.

When all participating brokerages are ranked by average sides per agent, RE/MAX franchisees claim 87 of the top 100 placings. RE/MAX agents in those brokerages averaged 29 transaction sides last year.

Added Contos, "For over a decade, the REAL Trends 500 has confirmed our 2-to-1 advantage in per-agent productivity. RE/MAX agents are in the business of helping people with one of the biggest financial transactions of their lives and this ranking shows RE/MAX agents get the job done time and time again no matter the circumstances."

About the RE/MAX Network

As one of the leading global real estate franchisors, RE/MAX, LLC is a subsidiary of RE/MAX Holdings (NYSE: RMAX) with over 135,000 agents in more than 110 countries and territories. Nobody in the world sells more real estate than RE/MAX, as measured by residential transaction sides. RE/MAX was founded in 1973 by Dave and Gail Liniger, with an innovative, entrepreneurial culture affording its agents and franchisees the flexibility to operate their businesses with great independence. RE/MAX agents have lived, worked and served in their local communities for decades, raising millions of dollars every year for Children's Miracle Network Hospitals® and other charities. To learn more about RE/MAX, to search home listings or find an agent in your community, please visit www.remax.com. For the latest news about RE/MAX, please visit news.remax.com.

* Source: Transaction sides per agent calculated by RE/MAX based on 2021 REAL Trends 500 data, citing 2020 transaction sides for the 1,753 largest participating U.S. brokerages. RE/MAX average: 16.0. Competitors: 7.3

