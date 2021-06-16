RE/MAX Announces Keynote Speaker Lineup for 2021 Broker Owner Conference in Austin, Texas

DENVER, June 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- RE/MAX, LLC, will host its 2021 Broker Owner Conference (BOC) for the first time in Austin, Texas at the JW Marriott from Sunday, Aug. 8-Tuesday, Aug. 10. The event will feature diverse and dynamic speakers, from artist to athlete, delivering a message of inspiration and overcoming the unimaginable.

During the event attendees will have the opportunity to hear from:

Eric Whitacre, Grammy® Award-winning composer and conductor

Not only is Whitacre the pioneering musician behind virtual choirs, he's also a charismatic speaker. Whitacre has given keynote addresses for Fortune 500 companies and global institutions on teamwork and innovation. His TED Talk, comprised of a unique combination of speaking and music, went viral and captured more than 3.8 million views. Whitacre's unique delivery lies in his one-of-a-kind fusion of music and interactive multi-media, with lessons that help transform the way organizations feel and think.



Gilbert Tuhabonye, a Burundian long-distance runner, author, philanthropist, and motivational speaker

After coming to the U.S. from East Africa as part of a 1996 Olympic Development Program, Tuhabonye pursued a college degree where he was a national collegiate champion, followed by a career as a professional runner and, eventually, a highly successful coach. Tuhabonye's story includes overcoming unfathomable tragedy, but it is also one of faith, hope and resilience.

"We're thrilled to be able to hold this year's BOC conference in-person and for the first time in beautiful Austin, Texas," said Pam Harris, RE/MAX Senior Vice President, Customer Experience. "Conference attendees will hear stories of inspiration and innovation that will, no doubt, strike a chord with them to help inspire new ways of building and revitalizing their businesses. RE/MAX constantly strives to weave presenters with diverse backgrounds and methods of delivery into the conference sessions to offer a variety of insights and inspiration."

The BOC is exclusively offered to RE/MAX brokers, owners, and managers. Early bird registration is now available for the price of $550. Beginning July 1, the rate will increase to $650. On-site registration at the event is $750. Registration includes the welcome reception, all educational sessions, ice cream social and wrap-up reception. Click here to view the conference agenda and to register now.

