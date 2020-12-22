RE/MAX Announces Nine New Members of Approved Supplier Program in Q4

DENVER, Dec. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, RE/MAX, LLC, announced the addition of nine companies to the RE/MAX Approved Supplier program, a list of vetted organizations providing business services to the RE/MAX network. All Approved Supplier services and products are offered through the RE/MAX Marketplace, a one-stop portal for RE/MAX affiliates in the U.S. and Canada to find exclusive deals on digital products, services, apps, technology and more.

The new additions include:

Digs

Digs offers financial tools that empower current homeowners to build wealth through their home. Through a monthly home report, homeowners can monitor their home's value, get refinance alerts, and find ways to optimize their mortgage. The report can be branded to an agent's business, allowing them to offer continuous value to clients.

eComFax

eComFax is a safe and reliable way for agents to send and receive faxes. Messages can be sent from any device or location with no need for bulky hardware. Faxes are easy to access online to reference at a later time.

Hurdlr

The Hurdlr app for real estate agents seamlessly tracks business expenses, mileage, deductions, and commissions in real-time, conveniently in one place. The app securely links with credit and bank accounts, eliminating data entry, and generates reports on expenses and deductions to send to a CPA and help with tax filing.

MooveGuru

MooveGuru Inc. launched a free mover engagement program to real estate agents and brokers with the idea of connecting home buyers and sellers to convenience and savings on moving services. Using just-in-time delivery through artificial intelligence algorithms, MooveGuru Inc. ensures consumers receive agent-branded savings from national and local retailers and utility connections as they step through the relocation process.

NetSheet

NetSheet™ generates estimates of closing costs and other associated fees in an agent's local market area for clients and prospects in real time. Agents can add this new tool to their website via a widget that also captures contact information, providing both sphere and organic lead generation for the agent. In addition, by using this new technology, an agent will be able to optimize their social media efforts with relevant data content and drive more traffic to their website.

ROI Muse

ROI Muse helps agents perform a rental and flip analysis on a property quickly and effortlessly. Reports can be generated in as little as five seconds! The platform offers financial training for agents and their clients, helping them learn basic principles of real estate investing.

SekurSafe

SekurSafe is a secure, Swiss-hosted data, email and communications productivity tool. It offers secure data backup, file-share, group collaboration, email, and password management. With SekurSafe, RE/MAX affiliates can securely store and share any file type, password or email with anyone within or outside of their organization.

Testimonial Tree

Testimonial Tree, through hundreds of software integrations, helps get excellent service noticed! The platform collects, publishes, and shares client testimonials on an agent's behalf. Five-star ratings can automatically be shared to booj websites, Realtor.com, social media and more. Testimonial Tree helps boost SEO rankings and assists in getting more reviews on Google, Facebook, Zillow and others.

Vari

A workspace innovation company, Vari helps growing organizations unlock the potential of their space and their people. From a collection of office furniture to workspaces offering space-as-a-service, the company makes it easy for high-growth businesses to scale and flex their office space. Organizations all over the world — including over 98% of the Fortune 500 — use Vari products, which are tested and certified to the highest industry standards.

Many of the companies in the RE/MAX Approved Supplier program offer exclusive discounts to RE/MAX agents. With everything from yard signs to legal services, clothing to technology, these companies are just one way RE/MAX provides powerful tools to help agents run a successful business.

To learn more about becoming a RE/MAX Approved Supplier, email [email protected].

About the RE/MAX Network

As one of the leading global real estate franchisors, RE/MAX, LLC is a subsidiary of RE/MAX Holdings (NYSE: RMAX) with over 135,000 agents in more than 110 countries and territories. Nobody in the world sells more real estate than RE/MAX, as measured by residential transaction sides. Dedicated to innovation and change in the real estate industry, RE/MAX launched Motto Mortgage, a ground-breaking mortgage franchisor, in 2016 and acquired booj, a real estate technology company, in 2018. RE/MAX agents have lived, worked and served in their local communities for decades, raising millions of dollars every year for Children's Miracle Network Hospitals® and other charities. To learn more about RE/MAX, to search home listings or find an agent in your community, please visit www.remax.com.

