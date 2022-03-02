RE/MAX Announces Record 2 Million Transaction Side Total at Annual R4 Convention

DENVER, March 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- More than 7,000 franchise owners, real estate agents and other attendees from 42 countries joined RE/MAX, LLC, for its annual RE/MAX R4® convention in Las Vegas, Nevada, this week. The three-day event – a mix of learning, networking and exploring new ways to do business – put a spotlight on the accomplishments of the global real estate network's more than 140,000 agents and the resources that come along with RE/MAX affiliation.

RE/MAX President and CEO Nick Bailey kicked off the event announcing the network's recent growth and 2021 accomplishments. Worldwide, RE/MAX agents closed over 2 million total transaction sides in 2021, becoming the first real estate brand to do so in a single calendar year. RE/MAX agents also increased their productivity in every area last year, achieving an average of:

U.S.: 16.3 sides/agent

Canada : 20.4 sides/agent

"This company continues to be the company of 'firsts,'" said Bailey. "RE/MAX affiliates were the first to close more than 2 million transaction sides in a year because they weren't focused on noise, they are focused on foundation. Being successful in this business is all about relationships. The relationship an agent has with a buyer or seller, their Broker/Owners and the relationship they have with RE/MAX is the foundation that matters. It's one of the reasons I believe real estate is one of the greatest professions in the world."

Additional highlights from announcements made at the 46th annual convention include:

RE/MAX and Workman Success Systems Partner to Launch the REAL TEAMS® Solution

The exclusive REAL TEAMS Solution powered by Workman Success Systems for RE/MAX Affiliates is now available via the network's exclusive online learning platform, RE/MAX University®. This program features on-demand, self-paced videos, and certifications for team leaders and Broker/Owners including a step-by-step playbook and toolbox designed to give teams at every level the roadmap to success along with the tools to get there. The program includes team IQ sessions for team leaders and Broker/Owners. Team leaders will focus on overcoming challenges and navigating the implementation of the REAL TEAMS Solution systems and processes. Broker/Owners will focus on ways to attract, grow, and support teams of all sizes within their brokerage. One level up and there's private one-on-one coaching for those who want hands on accountability and implementation of the REAL TEAMS Solution.





RE/MAX Holdings CEO Adam Contos Says Goodbye; Welcomes Co-Chief Executive Officer Steve Joyce

Following the announcement that Adam Contos has decided to leave RE/MAX Holdings to spend more time with his family and pursue new entrepreneurial endeavors, the convention offered tribute to Contos' accomplishments over the years and welcomed Steve Joyce to the position. Contos and Joyce will serve as Co-CEOs during the month of March to ensure a smooth transition.





In 2021, RE/MAX agents and offices in the U.S. and Canada donated a record $11.4 million to Children's Miracle Network Hospitals®. Through the RE/MAX Miracle Home® Program, every dollar donated remains local at one of the 170 CMN Hospitals throughout the U.S and Canada .





Bailey announced MAX/Center is being simplified and personalized to improve the user experience and make it easier to use and access.





The 2022 National Ad Campaign Assets Are Customizable to the Agent – and Their Listing

The convention sessions provided an overview of the 2021 national ad campaign assets. The new national advertising campaign, "The Right Agent Can Lead the Way," was inspired by the emotions surrounding home and the role a RE/MAX agent plays in navigating them. RE/MAX agents can personalize the 2022 commercials on the RE/MAX Hustle website with their name, photo, contact information and a short message. The new national advertising campaign for Canada , "Unfair Advantage," will launch in March.

Images from the 2022 Opening General Session and 2022 RE/MAX R4 convention can be found here.

About the RE/MAX Network

As one of the leading global real estate franchisors, RE/MAX, LLC is a subsidiary of RE/MAX Holdings (NYSE: RMAX) with more than 140,000 agents in almost 9,000 offices and a presence in more than 110 countries and territories. Nobody in the world sells more real estate than RE/MAX, as measured by residential transaction sides. RE/MAX was founded in 1973 by Dave and Gail Liniger, with an innovative, entrepreneurial culture affording its agents and franchisees the flexibility to operate their businesses with great independence. RE/MAX agents have lived, worked and served in their local communities for decades, raising millions of dollars every year for Children's Miracle Network Hospitals® and other charities. To learn more about RE/MAX, to search home listings or find an agent in your community, please visit www.remax.com. For the latest news about RE/MAX, please visit news.remax.com. This is not an offer of a franchise. Any franchise offer is made only after a Franchise Disclosure Document has been provided.

