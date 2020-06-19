RE/MAX Has More Top-Ranked Agents Than Any Other Brand

DENVER, June 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- RE/MAX has more of the nation's top agents than any other brand, according to the 15th Annual REAL Trends "The Thousand" rankings. RE/MAX agents have claimed the most rankings in The Thousand for five out of the last seven years. Of the 1,000 rankings based on transaction sides and sales volume, RE/MAX agents claimed 136 – more than any other brand.

"Delivering unmatched value to homebuyers and sellers is the core of our business," said Adam Contos, CEO of RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. "Leading all brands in the number of transaction side and sales volume rankings speaks to the unrivaled professionalism and expertise of the RE/MAX agent. The real estate agent is the most important part of the real estate transaction and seeing our agents recognized time and time again as top producers in The Thousand says a lot about their passion, focus and perseverance."

Among the 505 participating individuals and teams closing the most residential transaction sides, 111 (22%) were RE/MAX agents. RE/MAX agents have earned the highest number of rankings for most transaction sides for seven years from 2014-2020. In the category for transaction sides sold by individuals, each of the 45 qualifying RE/MAX agents sold at least 10 times as many homes as the agent median of 11* reported by the National Association of Realtors. Two of the qualifying RE/MAX agents finished in the top 15.

REAL Trends added eight new categories to The Thousand rankings this year for a total of 12 categories. Six of the categories are for the top 500 producers by transaction sides and the other six categories are for the 500 top producers by sales volume. The six categories are: individual producers, individuals who own their brokerage, teams who own their brokerage, and teams of three sizes: 2-5 agents, 6-10 and 11 or more.

Other notable recognitions of RE/MAX agents and teams in the 2020 REAL Trends + Tom Ferry "The Thousand" rankings include:

Large-Team By Transactions Category

In the large-team category for transaction sides, two RE/ MAX teams placed in the top 5. They were Ryan O'Neill's Minnesota Real Estate Team of RE/ MAX Advantage Plus in Bloomington, Minnesota at No. 1 with 1,839 transaction sides and the Robert Dekanski Team of RE/ MAX 1st Advantage in Clark, New Jersey at No. 2 with 1,626 sides.

Team-Owned Brokerage By Volume and Transactions Categories

Among team leaders who own their brokerage, two placed in the top 10 for sales volume and one in the top 10 for transaction sides. Calvin Gong's The Advanced Super Team of RE/ MAX Advanced in Temple City, California was No. 7 with $761 million and Gary Ashton's The Ashton Real Estate Group at RE/ MAX Advantage in Nashville, Tennessee was No. 9 with $626 million . Ashton also finished No. 9 in transaction sides with 1,846.

Small Team by Transactions (2-5 members) Category

Two RE/ MAX teams placed in the top 5 for transaction sides. They were Barry Ezerski and Pam Marion's the Pam & Barry team, with RE/ MAX Professionals in Lawton, Oklahoma , placing No. 2 with 551 transaction sides and The David Terbeek Team of RE/ MAX Haven Realty in Solon, Ohio placing No. 4 with 457 sides.

Medium Team by Transactions (6-10 members) Category

Two RE/ MAX teams placed in the top 10 for transaction sides. They were the Sarah Leonard Team of RE/ MAX Suburban in Schaumburg, Illinois at No. 8 with 428 sides and the Adam Flinchbaugh Team of RE/ MAX Patriots in York , Pennsylvania at No. 9 with 425 sides.

Individual by Transaction Category

In the category for transaction sides sold by individuals, two RE/ MAX producers finished in the top 15. Steven Koleno of RE/ MAX Legends in Oakbrook Terrace, Illinois placed at No. 10 with 297 sides, and Ryan Smith of RE/ MAX Properties in Western Springs, Illinois placed No. 13 with 278 sides.

Advertised in The Wall Street Journal, the annual REAL Trends "The Thousand" ranks participating U.S. agents by number of homes sold in 2019, as well as by sales volume.

RE/MAX Sales Associates continue to demonstrate what's possible when experienced, productive agents use the many unique competitive advantages of real estate's premier brand. According to the 2020 REAL Trends 500 survey, a widely followed ranking of large U.S. real estate brokerages, participating RE/MAX agents averaged twice as many transaction sides as competing agents in the survey – for the 10th consecutive year.

*The 2019 NAR Member Profile reports that the median number of transaction sides for "residential specialists" in 2018 was 11.

About the RE/MAX Network

As one of the leading global real estate franchisors, RE/MAX, LLC is a subsidiary of RE/MAX Holdings (NYSE: RMAX) with over 130,000 agents in more than 110 countries and territories. Nobody in the world sells more real estate than RE/MAX, as measured by residential transaction sides. Dedicated to innovation and change in the real estate industry, RE/MAX launched Motto Mortgage, a ground-breaking mortgage franchisor, in 2016 and acquired booj, a real estate technology company, in 2018. RE/MAX agents have lived, worked and served in their local communities for decades, raising millions of dollars every year for Children's Miracle Network Hospitals® and other charities. To learn more about RE/MAX, to search home listings or find an agent in your community, please visit www.remax.com. For the latest news about RE/MAX, please visit news.remax.com.

