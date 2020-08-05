RE/MAX Hires Established Broker/Owner as Next Growth Leader

DENVER, Aug. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- RE/MAX, LLC, one of the world's leading franchisors of real estate brokerage services, today announced the hiring of Amy Lessinger as Vice President, Business Growth, West Region.

"As a successful RE/MAX Broker/Owner, Amy has been an active voice and contributor in our network for more than 20 years," said Josh Bolgren, RE/MAX Senior Vice President, Business Growth. "Amy brings real-life, from-the-trenches experience to the Business Growth Vice President role with her first-hand experience in recruiting, retention, office management and meeting the day-to-day demands of a successful RE/MAX brokerage. We will benefit from her unique perspective in growing our business."

As a founding principal and Broker/Owner of RE/MAX Realty Affiliates in Nevada, Lessinger built an elite team of 130 entrepreneurial agents in three offices over 22 years. For the last 16 years, the brokerage ranked as Northern Nevada's highest-producing real estate office by per agent productivity.

"One thing is certain, the RE/MAX network is agent-centered and driven to help people succeed," said Lessinger. "I'll never work with another brand and I wanted to do more, specifically for the brokers who are leading the charge and developing our network of top-producing agents. This next chapter in my career is an opportunity to help brokers create solid operational real estate brokerages with systemized structure. There's been a marked change in the RE/MAX recruiting and retention strategy over the last year and I'm excited to be a part of that continued evolution."

The RE/MAX West Region comprises 13 states stretching from Washington to Montana and California to New Mexico, and includes Alaska and Hawaii. Lessinger and her husband, Brian, recently sold their interest in RE/MAX Realty Affiliates and merged with RE/MAX Gold as part of her decision to join RE/MAX, LLC.

In addition to Lessinger's hiring, Kevin Northrup has been named as Vice President, Business Growth, Northeast Region, which encompasses New York, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Delaware, Ohio, West Virginia, Virginia, Maryland and the District of Columbia. Northrup began his RE/MAX career as a Franchise Development Consultant in the Central Atlantic states nearly 20 years ago. Prior to accepting the Northeast Region position, Northrup successfully managed the RE/MAX West Region since January 2019.

"Kevin is returning to his roots by transitioning to a new leadership role in a region where he began his career with RE/MAX," said Bolgren. "He has a proven track record of success in the West Region and we believe that experience will help catapult our growth in the Northeast."

