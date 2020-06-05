RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. CEO And CFO To Appear At The 2020 William Blair Annual Growth Stock Conference

DENVER, June 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: RMAX), parent company of RE/MAX, one of the world's leading franchisors of real estate brokerage services, and of Motto Mortgage, an innovative mortgage brokerage franchise, announced today that Chief Executive Officer, Adam Contos, and Chief Financial Officer, Karri Callahan, are scheduled to participate in a fireside chat at the 2020 William Blair Annual Growth Stock Conference on Thursday, June 11, 2020, at 12:00 p.m. CDT.

The fireside chat will be available via live audio webcast and archived replay on the RE/MAX Holdings' investor relations website at https://investors.remax.com.

About RE/MAX Holdings, Inc.

RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: RMAX) is one of the world's leading franchisors in the real estate industry, franchising real estate brokerages globally under the RE/MAX® brand, and mortgage brokerages within the U.S. under the Motto® Mortgage brand. RE/MAX was founded in 1973 by David and Gail Liniger, with an innovative, entrepreneurial culture affording its agents and franchisees the flexibility to operate their businesses with great independence. Now with more than 130,000 agents across over 110 countries and territories, nobody in the world sells more real estate than RE/MAX, as measured by total residential transaction sides. Dedicated to innovation and change in the real estate industry, RE/MAX launched Motto Franchising, LLC, a ground-breaking mortgage brokerage franchisor, in 2016. Motto Mortgage has grown to over 100 offices across more than 30 states.

