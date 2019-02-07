RE/MAX Holdings Increases Quarterly Dividend By 5%

DENVER, Feb. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: RMAX), parent company of RE/MAX, one of the world's leading franchisors of real estate brokerage services, and of Motto Mortgage, an innovative mortgage brokerage franchise, announced today that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.21 per share of Class A common stock, a 1-cent or 5% increase over the previous quarter's dividend.

The dividend is payable on March 20, 2019 to shareholders of record at the close of business on March 6, 2019.

About the RE/MAX Network

RE/MAX was founded in 1973 by David and Gail Liniger, with an innovative, entrepreneurial culture affording its agents and franchisees the flexibility to operate their businesses with great independence. Over 120,000 agents provide RE/MAX a global reach of over 100 countries and territories. Nobody sells more real estate than RE/MAX as measured by total residential transaction sides.

RE/MAX, LLC, one of the world's leading franchisors of real estate brokerage services, and Motto Mortgage, an innovative mortgage brokerage franchise, are subsidiaries of RMCO, LLC, which is controlled and managed by RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: RMAX).

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are often identified by the use of words such as "believe," "intend," "expect," "estimate," "plan," "outlook," "project," "anticipate," "may," "will," "would" and other similar words and expressions that predict or indicate future events or trends that are not statements of historical matters. Forward-looking statements in this press release include statements related to dividends. Forward-looking statements should not be read as a guarantee of future performance or results and will not necessarily accurately indicate the times at which such performance or results may be achieved. Forward-looking statements are based on information available at the time those statements are made and/or management's good faith belief as of that time with respect to future events and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual performance or results to differ materially from those expressed in or suggested by the forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, without limitation, (1) changes in the real estate market or interest rates and availability of financing, (2) changes in business and economic activity in general, (3) the Company's ability to attract and retain quality franchisees, (4) the Company's franchisees' ability to recruit and retain real estate agents and mortgage loan originators, (5) changes in laws and regulations, (6) the Company's ability to enhance, market, and protect the RE/MAX and Motto Mortgage brands, (7) the Company's ability to implement its technology initiatives, (8) fluctuations in foreign currency exchange rates, (9) the existence and identification of control deficiencies, including the material weakness in our internal control over financial reporting, and any impact of such control deficiencies as well as costs in remediating those control deficiencies, (10) the impact of recent changes to our senior management team, (11) the impact of the findings and recommendations of the previously disclosed Special Committee investigation on the Company and its management and operations, including the effect of measures taken in response to the investigation, reputational damage to the Company relating to the investigation, time and expenses incurred in implementing the recommendations of the Special Committee, any legal proceedings or governmental or regulatory investigations or actions related to the underlying matters of the Special Committee's internal investigation or other matters, and the diversion of management's time and resources to address such matters, and those risks and uncertainties described in the sections entitled "Risk Factors" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" in the most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") and similar disclosures in subsequent periodic and current reports filed with the SEC, which are available on the investor relations page of the Company's website at www.remax.com and on the SEC website at www.sec.gov. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date on which they are made. Except as required by law, the Company does not intend, and undertakes no obligation, to update this information to reflect future events or circumstances.

