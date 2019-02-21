RE/MAX Holdings Reports Fourth Quarter And Full-Year 2018 Results

DENVER, Feb. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

Full-Year 2018 Highlights

(Compared to full-year 2017 unless otherwise noted)

Total agent count increased 4.4% to 124,280 agents

U.S. and Canada combined agent count increased 0.2% to 84,449 agents

Total open Motto Mortgage franchises more than doubled to 78 offices

Revenue increased 9.8% to $212.6 million

Net income attributable to RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. of $27.0 million and earnings per diluted share (GAAP EPS) of $1.52

Adjusted EBITDA1 of $104.3 million , Adjusted EBITDA margin1 of 49.1% and Adjusted earnings per diluted share (Adjusted EPS1) of $2.25

Fourth Quarter 2018 Highlights

(Compared to fourth quarter 2017 unless otherwise noted)

Revenue increased 4.8% to $50.8 million

Net income attributable to RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. of $6.3 million and earnings per diluted share (GAAP EPS) of $0.35

Adjusted EBITDA 1 of $23.3 million , Adjusted EBITDA margin 1 of 45.8% and Adjusted earnings per diluted share (Adjusted EPS 1 ) of $0.49

Announced a 5% increase to the quarterly dividend on February 20, 2019

RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (the "Company" or "RE/MAX Holdings") (NYSE: RMAX), parent company of RE/MAX, one of the world's leading franchisors of real estate brokerage services, and Motto Mortgage ("Motto"), an innovative mortgage brokerage franchise, today announced operating results for the quarter and full year ended December 31, 2018.

"We are pleased with our fourth quarter performance as our differentiated business model continued to demonstrate its strength in a correcting market," stated Adam Contos, RE/MAX Holdings Chief Executive Officer. "For the full-year 2018, we increased RE/MAX agent count, the number of open Motto franchises, revenue, Adjusted EBITDA and free cash flow while continuing to invest meaningfully in future organic growth opportunities despite a double-digit reduction in U.S. existing home sales to end the year. We believe the agent-centric RE/MAX model is more insulated and resilient than many others in our industry and our expanding Motto business provides another organic growth channel during times like these."

Contos continued, "We have great momentum as we enter into the new year. Our position of strength enables us to consider smart organizational changes that evolve and improve the business. For instance, we recently reinvented our RE/MAX brokerage support structure to make it more focused and impactful. Our new service model, which emphasizes business systems, accountability and technology engagement, is designed to accelerate brokerage growth regardless of market conditions. Looking ahead, we are optimistic, knowing RE/MAX agents perform well in any market. The first booj-developed RE/MAX tech products will roll out this year, and interest in owning a Motto franchise remains high and we continue to feel good about our pipeline."

Fourth Quarter 2018 Operating Results

Agent Count

The following table compares agent count as of December 31, 2018 and 2017:



As of December 31

Change

2018

2017

#

% U.S. 63,122

63,162

(40)

(0.1) Canada 21,327

21,112

215

1.0 Subtotal 84,449

84,274

175

0.2 Outside the U.S. & Canada 39,831

34,767

5,064

14.6 Total 124,280

119,041

5,239

4.4

Revenue

RE/MAX Holdings generated total revenue of $50.8 million in the fourth quarter of 2018, an increase of $2.3 million or 4.8% compared to $48.5 million in the fourth quarter of 2017. Revenue increased primarily due to acquisitions. Recurring revenue streams, which consist of continuing franchise fees and annual dues, increased $1.3 million or 3.8% over the fourth quarter of 2017 and accounted for 67.4% of revenue in the fourth quarter of 2018 compared to 68.1% in the comparable period in 2017.

Operating Expenses

Total operating expenses were $29.4 million for the fourth quarter of 2018 and included a $6.1 million gain on reduction in tax receivable agreement liability, an outcome of the Company finalizing its implementation of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act. Total operating expenses were negligible in the fourth quarter of 2017 due to a $32.7 million gain on reduction in tax receivable agreement liability. Excluding this line item, operating expenses increased due to higher selling, operating and administrative expenses and depreciation and amortization expenses.

Selling, operating and administrative expenses were $30.0 million in the fourth quarter of 2018, an increase of $2.3 million or 8.2% compared to the fourth quarter of 2017 and represented 59.1% of revenue compared to 57.3% in the prior-year period. Selling, operating and administrative expenses increased primarily due to investments in technology and the costs to support booj's legacy operations, as well as increased severance and equity compensation expenses. These increases were partially offset by decreased acquisition expenses and professional fees.

Net Income and GAAP EPS

Net income attributable to RE/MAX Holdings was $6.3 million for the fourth quarter of 2018, an increase of $11.8 million over the fourth quarter of 2017. The increase was primarily due to the impacts from the enactment of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act. Reported basic and diluted GAAP EPS were each $0.35 for the fourth quarter of 2018.

Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EPS

Adjusted EBITDA was $23.3 million for the fourth quarter of 2018, a decrease of $2.3 million or 9.0% from the fourth quarter of 2017. Adjusted EBITDA decreased primarily due to investments in technology and increased severance expenses partially offset by contributions from the acquisition of the Northern Illinois region. Adjusted EBITDA margin was 45.8% in the fourth quarter of 2018 compared to 52.7% in the fourth quarter of 2017.

Adjusted basic and diluted EPS were each $0.49 for the fourth quarter of 2018 and primarily benefited from the enactment of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act compared to the prior-year period. The ownership structure used to calculate Adjusted basic and diluted EPS for the quarter ended December 31, 2018 assumes RE/MAX Holdings owned 100% of RMCO, LLC ("RMCO"). The weighted average ownership RE/MAX Holdings had in RMCO was 58.6% for the quarter ended December 31, 2018.

Balance Sheet

As of December 31, 2018, the Company had a cash balance of $60.0 million, an increase of $9.2 million from December 31, 2017. As of December 31, 2018, RE/MAX had $227.8 million of outstanding debt, net of an unamortized debt discount and issuance costs, a decrease of $1.2 million compared to $229.0 million as of December 31, 2017.

Dividend

On February 20, 2019, the Company's Board of Directors approved a quarterly cash dividend of $0.21 per share. The quarterly dividend is payable on March 20, 2019, to shareholders of record at the close of business on March 6, 2019.

Outlook

As previously disclosed, on January 1, 2019, the Company acquired the RE/MAX advertising funds in Company-owned Regions and the Motto advertising fund (collectively, the "Marketing Funds"). Revenue from the Marketing Funds will increase the Company's revenue; however, since all of the revenue from the Marketing Funds is contractually encumbered, the Company does not expect a material impact, if any, to its overall profitability as a result of this acquisition.

The Company's first quarter and full-year 2019 Outlook includes the acquisitions of the Marketing Funds and assumes no further currency movements, acquisitions or divestitures.

For the first quarter of 2019, RE/MAX Holdings expects:

Agent count to increase 3.5% to 4.5% over first quarter 2018;

Revenue in a range of $70.0 million to $73.0 million (including revenue from the Marketing Funds in a range of $18.0 million to $19.0 million ); and

Adjusted EBITDA in a range of $22.0 million to $24.0 million .

For the full-year 2019, RE/MAX Holdings expects:

Agent count to increase 2.0% to 4.0% over full-year 2018;

Revenue in a range of $287.0 million to $291.0 million (including revenue from the Marketing Funds in a range of $72.5 million to $74.5 million ); and

Adjusted EBITDA in a range of $104.5 million to $107.5 million .

The effective U.S. GAAP tax rate attributable to RE/MAX Holdings is estimated to be between 17% and 19% in 2019.

Webcast and Conference Call

The Company will host a conference call for interested parties on Friday, February 22, 2019, beginning at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time. Interested parties can access the conference call using the following dial-in numbers:

U.S. 1-833-287-0798 Canada & International 1-647-689-4457

Interested parties can access a live webcast through the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at investors.remax.com. Please dial-in or join the webcast 10 minutes before the start of the conference call. An archive of the webcast will be available on the Company's website for a limited time as well.

Basis of Presentation

Unless otherwise noted, the results presented in this press release are consolidated and exclude adjustments attributable to the non-controlling interest.

Footnote:

1 Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA margin and Adjusted EPS are non-GAAP measures. These terms are defined at the end of this release. Please see Tables 5 and 6 appearing later in this release for reconciliations of these non-GAAP measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measures.

About RE/MAX Holdings, Inc.

RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: RMAX) is one of the world's leading franchisors in the real estate industry, franchising real estate brokerages globally under the RE/MAX® brand, and mortgage brokerages within the U.S. under the Motto® Mortgage brand. RE/MAX was founded in 1973 by David and Gail Liniger, with an innovative, entrepreneurial culture affording its agents and franchisees the flexibility to operate their businesses with great independence. Now with more than 125,000 agents across over 110 countries and territories, nobody in the world sells more real estate than RE/MAX, as measured by total residential transaction sides. Dedicated to innovation and change in the real estate industry, RE/MAX launched Motto Franchising, LLC, a ground-breaking mortgage brokerage franchisor, in 2016.

Forward-Looking Statements



This press release includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are often identified by the use of words such as "believe," "intend," "expect," "estimate," "plan," "outlook," "project," "anticipate," "may," "will," "would" and other similar words and expressions that predict or indicate future events or trends that are not statements of historical matters. Forward-looking statements include statements related to: agent count; franchise sales; revenue; operating expenses; the Company's outlook for the first quarter and full year 2019; dividends; non-GAAP financial measures; estimated effective tax rates for 2019; housing and mortgage market conditions; economic and demographic trends; competition; technology initiatives; potential transactions; future expansion of Motto Mortgage and such expansion's impact on revenue; the Company's belief that expanding the Motto Mortgage business provides another organic growth channel; statements regarding the Company's agents performing well in any market; the statement that the first booj-developed RE/MAX tech products will be introduced in 2019; the Company's belief that the acquisition of certain marketing funds will not have a material impact to the Company's profitability; and the Company's strategic and operating plans and business models, including the ability of the Company's agents to adapt to slower market conditions and our belief that our agent-centric model is resilient and more insulated to a slowdown in real estate transactions compared to more traditional broker-centric businesses. Forward-looking statements should not be read as a guarantee of future performance or results and will not necessarily accurately indicate the times at which such performance or results may be achieved. Forward-looking statements are based on information available at the time those statements are made and/or management's good faith belief as of that time with respect to future events and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual performance or results to differ materially from those expressed in or suggested by the forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, without limitation, (1) changes in the real estate market or interest rates and availability of financing, (2) changes in business and economic activity in general, (3) the Company's ability to attract and retain quality franchisees, (4) the Company's franchisees' ability to recruit and retain real estate agents and mortgage loan originators, (5) changes in laws and regulations, (6) the Company's ability to enhance, market, and protect the RE/MAX and Motto Mortgage brands, (7) the Company's ability to implement its technology initiatives, (8) fluctuations in foreign currency exchange rates, (9) the existence and identification of control deficiencies, including the material weakness in our internal control over financial reporting, and any impact of such control deficiencies as well as costs in remediating those control deficiencies, (10) the impact of recent changes to our senior management team, (11) the impact of the findings and recommendations of the previously disclosed Special Committee investigation on the Company and its management and operations, including the effect of measures taken in response to the investigation, reputational damage to the Company relating to the investigation, time and expenses incurred in implementing the recommendations of the Special Committee, any legal proceedings or governmental or regulatory investigations or actions related to the underlying matters of the Special Committee's internal investigation or other matters, and the diversion of management's time and resources to address such matters, and those risks and uncertainties described in the sections entitled "Risk Factors" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" in the most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") and similar disclosures in subsequent periodic and current reports filed with the SEC, which are available on the investor relations page of the Company's website at www.remax.com and on the SEC website at www.sec.gov. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date on which they are made. Except as required by law, the Company does not intend, and undertakes no obligation, to update this information to reflect future events or circumstances.





TABLE 1 RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. Consolidated Statements of Income (Amounts in thousands, except share and per share amounts) (Unaudited)



Three Months Ended

Year Ended

December 31,

December 31,





2017





2017

2018

As adjusted*

2018

As adjusted* Revenue:





















Continuing franchise fees $ 25,158

$ 24,396

$ 101,104

$ 93,694 Annual dues

9,119



8,620



35,894



33,767 Broker fees

10,202



10,886



46,871



43,801 Franchise sales and other revenue

6,362



4,608



28,757



22,452 Total revenue

50,841



48,510



212,626



193,714 Operating expenses:





















Selling, operating and administrative expenses

30,043



27,779



120,179



106,946 Depreciation and amortization

5,426



4,834



20,678



20,512 Loss on sale or disposition of assets, net

104



233



63



660 Gain on reduction in tax receivable agreement liability

(6,145)



(32,736)



(6,145)



(32,736) Total operating expenses

29,428



110



134,775



95,382 Operating income

21,413



48,400



77,851



98,332 Other expenses, net:





















Interest expense

(3,106)



(2,582)



(12,051)



(9,996) Interest income

279



156



676



352 Foreign currency transaction (losses) gains

(150)



(115)



(312)



174 Total other expenses, net

(2,977)



(2,541)



(11,687)



(9,470) Income before provision for income taxes

18,436



45,859



66,164



88,862 Provision for income taxes

(7,370)



(46,261)



(15,799)



(57,047) Net income (loss) $ 11,066

$ (402)

$ 50,365

$ 31,815 Less: net income attributable to non-controlling interest

4,792



5,075



23,321



21,577 Net income (loss) attributable to RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. $ 6,274

$ (5,477)

$ 27,044

$ 10,238















































Net income (loss) attributable to RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. per share of Class A common stock





















Basic $ 0.35

$ (0.31)

$ 1.52

$ 0.58 Diluted $ 0.35

$ (0.31)

$ 1.52

$ 0.58 Weighted average shares of Class A common stock outstanding





















Basic

17,748,745



17,696,991



17,737,649



17,688,533 Diluted

17,771,180



17,747,744



17,767,499



17,731,800 Cash dividends declared per share of Class A common stock $ 0.20

$ 0.18

$ 0.80

$ 0.72

____________________________ *Effective January 1, 2018, the Company adopted ASU 2014-09, Revenue from Contracts with Customers (Topic 606), the new revenue recognition standard, retrospectively. All 2017 financial results have been recast to reflect this change.

TABLE 2 RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. Consolidated Balance Sheets (Amounts in thousands, except share and per share amounts) (Unaudited)







December 31,

December 31,

2017

2018

As adjusted* Assets









Current assets:









Cash and cash equivalents $ 59,974

$ 50,807 Accounts and notes receivable, current portion, less allowances of $7,980 and $7,223, respectively

21,185



20,284 Income taxes receivable

533



963 Other current assets

5,855



7,974 Total current assets

87,547



80,028 Property and equipment, net of accumulated depreciation of $13,280 and $12,326, respectively

4,390



2,905 Franchise agreements, net

103,157



119,349 Other intangible assets, net

22,965



8,476 Goodwill

150,684



135,213 Deferred tax assets, net

53,698



62,841 Other assets, net of current portion

4,399



4,023 Total assets $ 426,840

$ 412,835 Liabilities and stockholders' equity









Current liabilities:









Accounts payable $ 1,890

$ 517 Accrued liabilities

13,143



15,390 Income taxes payable

208



97 Deferred revenue

25,489



25,268 Current portion of debt

2,622



2,350 Current portion of payable pursuant to tax receivable agreements

3,567



6,252 Total current liabilities

46,919



49,874 Debt, net of current portion

225,165



226,636 Payable pursuant to tax receivable agreements, net of current portion

37,220



46,923 Deferred tax liabilities, net

400



151 Deferred revenue, net of current portion

20,224



20,228 Other liabilities, net of current portion

17,637



19,897 Total liabilities

347,565



363,709 Commitments and contingencies









Stockholders' equity:









Class A common stock, par value $0.0001 per share, 180,000,000 shares authorized; 17,754,416 shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2018; 17,696,991 shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2017

2



2 Class B common stock, par value $0.0001 per share, 1,000 shares authorized; 1 share issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2018 and December 31, 2017

—



— Additional paid-in capital

460,101



451,199 Retained earnings

21,138



8,400 Accumulated other comprehensive income, net of tax

328



459 Total stockholders' equity attributable to RE/MAX Holdings, Inc.

481,569



460,060 Non-controlling interest

(402,294)



(410,934) Total stockholders' equity

79,275



49,126 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 426,840

$ 412,835

____________________________ *Effective January 1, 2018, the Company adopted ASU 2014-09, Revenue from Contracts with Customers (Topic 606), the new revenue recognition standard, retrospectively. All 2017 financial results have been recast to reflect this change.

TABLE 3 RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. Consolidated Statements of Cash Flow (Amounts in thousands) (Unaudited)



Year Ended December 31,





2017

2018

As adjusted* Cash flows from operating activities:









Net income $ 50,365

$ 31,815 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:









Depreciation and amortization

20,678



20,512 Bad debt expense

2,257



1,109 (Gain) loss on sale or disposition of assets and sublease, net

(139)



4,260 Equity-based compensation expense

9,176



2,900 Deferred income tax expense

9,552



47,966 Fair value adjustments to contingent consideration

(1,289)



180 Payments pursuant to tax receivable agreements

(6,305)



(13,371) Non-cash change in tax receivable agreement liability

(6,145)



(32,736) Other

1,082



1,145 Changes in operating assets and liabilities









Accounts and notes receivable, current portion

(3,241)



(2,826) Advances from/to affiliates

581



(106) Other current and noncurrent assets

2,170



(2,724) Other current and noncurrent liabilities

(3,497)



2,815 Income taxes receivable/payable

560



(1,133) Deferred revenue and deposits, current portion

259



3,482 Net cash provided by operating activities

76,064



63,288 Cash flows from investing activities:









Purchases of property and equipment and capitalization of developed software and trademark costs

(7,787)



(2,198) Acquisitions, net of cash acquired of $362 and $0, respectively

(25,888)



(35,720) Net cash used in investing activities

(33,675)



(37,918) Cash flows from financing activities:









Payments on debt

(3,171)



(2,366) Distributions paid to non-controlling unitholders

(14,559)



(17,260) Dividends and dividend equivalents paid to Class A common stockholders

(14,306)



(12,793) Payment of payroll taxes related to net settled restricted stock units

(895)



(816) Payment of contingent consideration

(221)



— Net cash used in financing activities

(33,152)



(33,235) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash

(70)



1,063 Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents

9,167



(6,802) Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of year

50,807



57,609 Cash and cash equivalents, end of period $ 59,974

$ 50,807

____________________________ *Effective January 1, 2018, the Company adopted ASU 2014-09, Revenue from Contracts with Customers (Topic 606), the new revenue recognition standard, retrospectively. All 2017 financial results have been recast to reflect this change.

TABLE 4 RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. Agent Count (Unaudited)



As of

December 31,

September 30,

June 30,

March 31,

December 31,

September 30,

June 30,

March 31,

2018

2018

2018

2018

2017

2017

2017

2017 Agent Count:





























U.S.





























Company-owned Regions (1) 49,318

50,342

50,432

49,760

49,411

47,397

47,252

46,708 Independent Regions (1) 13,804

13,948

14,063

13,852

13,751

16,152

15,997

15,733 U.S. Total 63,122

64,290

64,495

63,612

63,162

63,549

63,249

62,441 Canada





























Company-owned Regions 6,702

6,858

6,915

6,920

6,882

6,924

6,893

6,786 Independent Regions 14,625

14,550

14,451

14,297

14,230

14,236

14,160

14,050 Canada Total 21,327

21,408

21,366

21,217

21,112

21,160

21,053

20,836 U.S. and Canada Total 84,449

85,698

85,861

84,829

84,274

84,709

84,302

83,277 Outside U.S. and Canada





























Independent Regions 39,831

38,207

37,221

35,992

34,767

32,859

31,968

30,527 Outside U.S. and Canada Total 39,831

38,207

37,221

35,992

34,767

32,859

31,968

30,527 Total 124,280

123,905

123,082

120,821

119,041

117,568

116,270

113,804

________________________________________ (1) As of each quarter end since December 31, 2017, U.S. Company-owned Regions include agents in the Northern Illinois region, which converted from an Independent Region to a Company-owned Region in connection with the acquisition of certain assets of RE/MAX of Northern Illinois, Inc., including the regional franchise agreements issued by us permitting the sale of RE/MAX franchises in the northern region of the state of Illinois, on November 15, 2017. As of the acquisition date, the Northern Illinois region had 2,266 agents.

TABLE 5 RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation to Net Income (Amounts in thousands, except percentages) (Unaudited)



Three Months Ended



Year Ended



December 31,



December 31,









2017







2017



2018

As adjusted*



2018

As adjusted*

Net income (loss) $ 11,066

$ (402)



$ 50,365

$ 31,815

Depreciation and amortization

5,426



4,834





20,678



20,512

Interest expense

3,106



2,582





12,051



9,996

Interest income

(279)



(156)





(676)



(352)

Provision for income taxes

7,370



46,261





15,799



57,047

EBITDA

26,689



53,119





98,217



119,018

Loss (gain) on sale or disposition of assets and sublease, net (1)

7



401





(139)



4,260

Equity-based compensation expense

3,035



739





9,176



2,900

Acquisition-related expense (2)

6



1,491





1,634



5,889

Gain on reduction in tax receivable agreement liability (3)

(6,145)



(32,736)





(6,145)



(32,736)

Special Committee investigation and remediation expense (4)

101



2,634





2,862



2,634

Fair value adjustments to contingent consideration (5)

(429)



(70)





(1,289)



180

Adjusted EBITDA (6) $ 23,264

$ 25,578



$ 104,316

$ 102,145

Adjusted EBITDA Margin (6)

45.8 %

52.7 %



49.1 %

52.7 %

_____________________________ *Effective January 1, 2018, the Company adopted ASU 2014-09, Revenue from Contracts with Customers (Topic 606), the new revenue recognition standard, retrospectively. All 2017 financial results have been recast to reflect this change.

(1) Represents loss (gain) on the sale or disposition of assets as well as the losses (gains) on the sublease of a portion of the Company's corporate headquarters office building. (2) Acquisition-related expense includes legal, accounting, advisory and consulting fees incurred in connection with the acquisition and integration of acquired companies. (3) Gain on reduction in tax receivable agreement liability is a result of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act enacted in December 2017 and further clarified in 2018. (4) Special Committee investigation and remediation expense relates to costs incurred in relation to the previously disclosed investigation by the special committee of independent directors of actions of certain members of our senior management and the implementation of the remediation plan. (5) Fair value adjustments to contingent consideration include amounts recognized for changes in the estimated fair value of the contingent consideration liability related to the acquisition of Full House Mortgage Connection, Inc. ("Full House"), a franchisor of mortgage brokers that created concepts used to develop Motto. (6) Non-GAAP measure. See the end of this press release for definitions of non-GAAP measures.

TABLE 6 RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Earnings per Share (Amounts in thousands, except share and per share amounts) (Unaudited)



Three Months Ended

Year Ended

December 31,

December 31,





2017





2017

2018

As adjusted*

2018

As adjusted* Net income (loss) $ 11,066

$ (402)

$ 50,365

$ 31,815 Amortization of acquired intangible assets

4,466



3,847



17,502



17,741 Provision for income taxes

7,370



46,261



15,799



57,047 Add-backs:





















Loss (gain) on sale or disposition of assets and sublease, net (1)

7



401



(139)



4,260 Equity-based compensation expense

3,035



739



9,176



2,900 Acquisition-related expense (2)

6



1,491



1,634



5,889 Gain on reduction in tax receivable agreement liability (3)

(6,145)



(32,736)



(6,145)



(32,736) Special Committee investigation and remediation expense (4)

101



2,634



2,862



2,634 Fair value adjustments to contingent consideration (5)

(429)



(70)



(1,289)



180 Adjusted pre-tax net income

19,477



22,165



89,765



89,730 Provision for income taxes at 24% for 2018 and 38% for 2017, respectively

(4,675)



(8,423)



(21,544)



(34,097) Adjusted net income (6) $ 14,802

$ 13,742

$ 68,221

$ 55,633























Total basic pro forma shares outstanding

30,308,345



30,256,591



30,297,249



30,248,133 Total diluted pro forma shares outstanding

30,330,780



30,307,344



30,327,099



30,291,400























Adjusted net income basic earnings per share (6) $ 0.49

$ 0.45

$ 2.25

$ 1.84 Adjusted net income diluted earnings per share (6) $ 0.49

$ 0.45

$ 2.25

$ 1.84

____________________________ *Effective January 1, 2018, the Company adopted ASU 2014-09, Revenue from Contracts with Customers (Topic 606), the new revenue recognition standard, retrospectively. All 2017 financial results have been recast to reflect this change.

(1) Represents loss (gain) on the sale or disposition of assets as well as the losses (gains) on the sublease of a portion of the Company's corporate headquarters office building. (2) Acquisition-related expense includes legal, accounting, advisory and consulting fees incurred in connection with the acquisition and integration of acquired companies. (3) Gain on reduction in tax receivable agreement liability is a result of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act enacted in December 2017 and further clarified in 2018. (4) Special Committee investigation and remediation expense relates to costs incurred in relation to the previously disclosed investigation by the special committee of independent directors of actions of certain members of our senior management and the implementation of the remediation plan. (5) Fair value adjustments to contingent consideration include amounts recognized for changes in the estimated fair value of the contingent consideration liability related to the acquisition of Full House. (6) Non-GAAP measure. See the end of this press release for definitions of non-GAAP measures.

TABLE 7 RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. Pro Forma Shares Outstanding (Unaudited)



Three Months Ended

Year Ended

December 31,

December 31,

2018

2017

2018

2017 Total basic weighted average shares outstanding:













Weighted average shares of Class A common stock outstanding 17,748,745

17,696,991

17,737,649

17,688,533 Remaining equivalent weighted average shares of stock outstanding on a pro forma basis assuming RE/MAX Holdings owned 100% of RMCO 12,559,600

12,559,600

12,559,600

12,559,600 Total basic pro forma weighted average shares outstanding 30,308,345

30,256,591

30,297,249

30,248,133















Total diluted weighted average shares outstanding:













Weighted average shares of Class A common stock outstanding 17,748,745

17,696,991

17,737,649

17,688,533 Remaining equivalent weighted average shares of stock outstanding on a pro forma basis assuming RE/MAX Holdings owned 100% of RMCO 12,559,600

12,559,600

12,559,600

12,559,600 Dilutive effect of unvested restricted stock units (1) 22,435

50,753

29,850

43,267 Total diluted pro forma weighted average shares outstanding 30,330,780

30,307,344

30,327,099

30,291,400

____________________________ (1) In accordance with the treasury stock method.