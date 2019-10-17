RE/MAX National Housing Report for September 2019

DENVER, Oct. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- While signaling the end of 2019's peak selling season, September home sales rose 8.1% year-over-year – the largest year-over-year increase since November 2016. Home purchases increased in 47 of the report's 54 markets, forcing already tight inventory totals to drop 6.1% year-over-year for the biggest decline in over a year.

The year-over-year increase in September 2019 sales was the largest September increase since 2013. This was accompanied by an August-to-September decline of 17.0%, which – while larger than average – was significantly less than the month-to-month drop of 24.4% in September 2018, when sales sharply declined amid an uncertain interest rate environment.

September 2019 marked the third consecutive month of year-over-year inventory decline. That reversed the strongest 9-month-stretch of year-over-year inventory growth – from October 2018 to June 2019 – in report history. Meanwhile, the August-to-September seasonal inventory decline of 1.5% was less than the August-to-September 5-year average drop of 2.3%.

"It was encouraging to see the improvement in September home sales, especially given how tough last September's results were," said RE/MAX Holdings CEO Adam Contos. "The market still poses some challenges for buyers – framed by rising prices and shrinking inventory – but we're moving into the fourth quarter on much better footing than we had a year ago. As we begin to lap the end of last year and its persistent sales declines, the housing market's momentum increases the chances of seeing more months of strong year-over-year gains in sales."

September's Median Sales Price of $254,500 was a year-over-year increase of 4.5%, which is in line with the year-over-year average gain of 4.9% for 2019's first nine months.

Closed Transactions

Of the 54 metro areas surveyed in September 2019, the overall average number of home sales is down 17.0% compared to August 2019, and up 8.1% compared to September 2018. Leading the year-over-year sales percentage increases were Los Angeles, CA at +31.4%, Little Rock, AR at +24.2%, and Tulsa, OK at +22.1%.

Median Sales Price – Median of 54 metro median prices

In September 2019, the median of all 54 metro Median Sales Prices was $254,500, down 2.5% from August 2019, and up 4.5% from September 2018. Five metro areas increased year-over-year by double-digit percentages, with the largest increases seen in Detroit, MI at +15.6%, Birmingham, AL at +15.3%, and Charlotte, NC at +11.8%. Two metro areas saw a year-over-year decrease in Median Sales Price – San Francisco, CA at -2.1%, and Billings, MT at -0.5%.

Days on Market – Average of 54 metro areas

The average Days on Market for homes sold in September 2019 was 46, up one day from the average in August 2019, and equal to the September 2018 average. The metro areas with the lowest Days on Market were Omaha, NE at 19, Cincinnati, OH at 26, and Nashville, TN at 28. The highest Days on Market averages were in Des Moines, IA at 98, Miami, FL at 91, and Hartford, CT at 79. Days on Market is the number of days between when a home is first listed in an MLS and a sales contract is signed.

Months Supply of Inventory – Average of 54 metro areas

The number of homes for sale in September 2019 was down 1.5% from August 2019 and down 6.1% from September 2018. Based on the rate of home sales in September 2019, the Months Supply of Inventory increased to 3.2 compared to 3.0 in August 2019, and decreased compared to 4.2 in September 2018. A six months supply indicates a market balanced equally between buyers and sellers. In September 2019, of the 54 metro areas surveyed, only Miami, FL at 7.5 and New York, NY at 6.3 reported a months supply at or over six, which is typically considered a buyer's market. The markets with the lowest Months Supply of Inventory were Manchester, NH at 1.7 and Phoenix, AZ at 1.8.

Description

The RE/MAX National Housing Report is distributed each month on or about the 15th. The first Report was distributed in August 2008. The Report is based on MLS data in approximately 54 metropolitan areas, includes all residential property types, and is not annualized. For maximum representation, many of the largest metro areas in the country are represented, and an attempt is made to include at least one metro from each state. Metro area definitions include the specific counties established by the U.S. Government's Office of Management and Budget, with some exceptions.

Definitions

Transactions are the total number of closed residential transactions during the given month. Months Supply of Inventory is the total number of residential properties listed for sale at the end of the month (current inventory) divided by the number of sales contracts signed (pended) during the month. Where "pended" data is unavailable, this calculation is made using closed transactions. Days on Market is the number of days that pass from the time a property is listed until the property goes under contract for all residential properties sold during the month. Median Sales Price is the median of the median sales prices in each of the metro areas included in the survey.

MLS data is provided by contracted data aggregators, RE/MAX brokerages and regional offices. While MLS data is believed to be accurate, it cannot be guaranteed. MLS data is constantly being updated, making any analysis a snapshot at a particular time. Every month the RE/MAX National Housing Report re-calculates the previous period's data to ensure accuracy over time. All raw data remains the intellectual property of each local MLS organization.

