RE/MAX Sells 500+ Franchises and Renews 600+ Brokerages Amid Pandemic

DENVER, Dec. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- RE/MAX, LLC announced today that in the period between the beginning of shutdown measures to stem the coronavirus in March through the end of the third quarter 2020, the global real estate franchisor sold 509 franchises, renewed 621 franchises worldwide and welcomed North Macedonia into the RE/MAX family.

"The benefits of aligning with the #1 name in real estate in the U.S.1 are even more crucial to successful entrepreneurs in a year as unpredictable as 2020," said Peter Luft, RE/MAX Vice President of Franchise Sales. "Beyond brand awareness, we saw the power of association with top producers in the industry on full display during 2020. With franchisees exchanging ideas and taking advantage of exclusive new tools, training and technology, this year demonstrated that the RE/MAX network doesn't back down when times get tough. We roll up our sleeves and get to work."

With support from the global franchisor, including best-in-class resources and a vast referral network, RE/MAX Broker/Owners are in business for themselves but not by themselves. In fact, RE/MAX has been doubling down on support to its network during the crisis.

"We joined RE/MAX simply because it was the best thing to do for our agents and their businesses," said Chris Parker, Co-Broker/Owner of RE/MAX Incompass in West Chester, OH. "The tools and branding are unmatched. We've been with RE/MAX a little over 60 days and it's everything I thought it would be. Knowing what we know now, I wish we had made the jump to RE/MAX sooner."

"We have so much more on the horizon," said Josh Bolgren, Senior Vice President, Region Development. "The sales and renewals we've seen even in a year as unpredictable as 2020 validates everything we've done up to this point. We focus on ensuring that RE/MAX franchisees have what they need to attract and develop the most skilled agents in the business. We work closely with our new offices to help them grow their business and serve their local buyers and sellers."

Of the 509 new RE/MAX franchises sold between March and September, 9 offices were awarded conversions of existing companies, whether independent or franchised. One of those conversions was Katy and John Martinelli of RE/MAX 1st Choice in Coral Springs, FL who left Real Living for RE/MAX in August.

"RE/MAX wants us to succeed, and we want our agents to have the tools and brand power they need to grow their businesses," Martinelli said. "The time was right to join RE/MAX, and we look forward to continued success – for our agents and the homebuyers and sellers we serve."

A group of 2020 renewals included RE/MAX Gold, a multi-brokerage operation that includes RE/MAX One and RE/MAX Realty Affiliates. It is the #1 RE/MAX franchise in the world based on number of agents. "When Gold Nation agents compete for listings, they're bringing a powerful global brand and all the tools and professionalism that come with it," Broker/Owner and Chief Executive Officer James O'Bryon said. "Who else can say that? Nobody."

From a single office that opened in 1973 in Denver, Colorado, RE/MAX has grown into a global real estate network with more than 135,000 sales associates in more than 110 countries and territories.

About the RE/MAX Network

As one of the leading global real estate franchisors, RE/MAX, LLC is a subsidiary of RE/MAX Holdings (NYSE: RMAX) with over 135,000 agents in more than 110 countries and territories. Nobody in the world sells more real estate than RE/MAX, as measured by residential transaction sides. Dedicated to innovation and change in the real estate industry, RE/MAX launched Motto Mortgage, a ground-breaking mortgage franchisor, in 2016 and acquired booj, a real estate technology company, in 2018. RE/MAX agents have lived, worked and served in their local communities for decades, raising millions of dollars every year for Children's Miracle Network Hospitals® and other charities. To learn more about RE/MAX, to search home listings or find an agent in your community, please visit www.remax.com. For the latest news about RE/MAX, please visit news.remax.com.

1 Source: MMR Strategy Group study of unaided awareness.

