RE/MAX Statement On Dissolution Of Exclusive Redfin Referral Program

DENVER, May 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- RE/MAX strongly believes the role of a real estate agent in the homebuying and selling process is more important than ever. Consumers faced with the largest, most complex financial transaction of their lives should have a knowledgeable professional to guide and advise them. We believe real estate agents provide this essential service to a successful buying and selling experience.

Given Redfin's recent announcement regarding a program that would encourage buyers not to use agents on listings where the seller is represented by Redfin, we cannot continue with an official, corporate-level relationship at this time. We have begun the process of dissolving our exclusive referral agreement with them beginning today.

