RE/MAX Sticks the Closing with Introduction of Digital Branded Stickers

The innovative mobile marketing campaign delivers animated stickers to agents, homebuyers and home sellers and serves as a fun and unique communications tool for agents to stay top of mind with clients. The RE/MAX Digital Sticker Pack includes 16 colorful red, white and blue branded stickers users can share through text, iMessage, Android Message, WhatsApp as well as through Giphy on Instagram Stories and Snapchat.

"We know that the majority of homebuyers begin their home searches online," said Kayla Roofe, Social Media Manager. "RE/MAX stickers are a playful way for our agents to continue to engage with them in that space throughout their journey – from home search to closing and beyond. It's one more tool that helps them communicate with their clients today so they will remain clients tomorrow."

Designed in partnership with San Francisco-based advertising agency, Camp+King, the stickers are digital elements that allow agents and brokers to communicate a message beyond text. Like emojis, digital stickers have the ability to simply communicate a feeling, sentence or phrase. "We live in a visual world. Stickers are able to convey more emotion and personality than words alone, helping communication become more expressive," adds Emily Dillow, Director of Brand, Camp+King. "The RE/MAX Digital Sticker Pack creates more memorable marketing and communications between the network and clients."

The campaign provides the more than 125,000 agents worldwide in the RE/MAX network with cross functional capabilities between advertising and social media content. Meeting consumers where they are – online and on mobile – enhances the consumer homebuying and selling experience. The rollout of the booj Platform and RE/MAX Digital Sticker Pack are just the beginning of the next era in RE/MAX technology. For more information on RE/MAX and technology, visit the Technology page on the RE/MAX ABOVE magazine website.

