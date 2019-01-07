RE/MAX Strengthens Operations via Senior Leadership Promotions

DENVER, Feb. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: RMAX), parent company of RE/MAX, one of the world's leading franchisors of real estate brokerage services, and Motto Mortgage ("Motto"), announced the promotions of Josh Bolgren to Senior Vice President, Business Growth; Brett Ritchie to Senior Vice President, Chief Accounting Officer; and Roy E. Schwalm, III, to Senior Vice President, Finance and Strategy.

"These three key additions to the senior leadership group reinforce our ability to be a business that builds businesses," said Adam Contos, CEO of RE/MAX. "Josh, Brett and Roy have each had a unique and lasting impact on our operations. They've raised the bar in their departments, and their many contributions enable us to provide an even higher level of support for our franchisees and the professionals who work in their brokerages. These outstanding leaders will have an even greater impact in their new roles."

Bolgren was promoted from his previous role of RE/MAX Region Executive Vice President, where he provided strategic support and direction to Region Vice Presidents in multiple U.S. company-owned regions. A primary architect of a strategic reinvention of regional services, he now leads the RE/MAX U.S. Business Growth team, which covers the entire company-owned footprint across the country. Bolgren's team provides operational support and collaborates with a Professional Development & Engagement group to deliver customized, specialized, impactful support to offices at every stage of the RE/MAX journey. Bolgren joined RE/MAX in 2003 as a Financial Analyst.

Ritchie, promoted from his role of Vice President, Chief Accounting Officer, oversees all accounting and tax functions of RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. and its affiliated companies, including RE/MAX, LLC, Motto Franchising, LLC and booj. His responsibilities include SEC reporting, billing, cash receipts, payroll, accounts payable, cash management, tax return filings and technical accounting. Ritchie joined RE/MAX as Vice President, Chief Accounting Officer in February 2017.

Schwalm, promoted from his role of Vice President, Financial Planning and Analysis, is responsible for financial planning and analysis, strategic planning and corporate development-related activities. As a member of the senior leadership group, he'll be deeply involved in ongoing innovations across all aspects of the business. He joined RE/MAX as Vice President, Financial Planning and Analysis in September 2017.

From a single office that opened in 1973 in Denver, Colo., RE/MAX has grown into a global real estate network with more than 120,000 sales associates in more than 100 countries and territories. RE/MAX was recently ranked the leading real estate franchise in the 2019 Franchise 500®. RE/MAX has been the top real estate franchise in the annual survey, produced by Entrepreneur magazine, for seven consecutive years. This year's Franchise 500 marks the 16th time in 20 years that RE/MAX is number one in the real estate category. RE/MAX ranked 15th overall among all franchisors on the list.

About the RE/MAX Network

As one of the leading global real estate franchisors, RE/MAX, LLC is a subsidiary of RE/MAX Holdings (NYSE: RMAX) with over 120,000 agents in more than 100 countries and territories. Nobody in the world sells more real estate than RE/MAX, as measured by residential transaction sides. Dedicated to innovation and change in the real estate industry, RE/MAX launched Motto Mortgage, a ground-breaking mortgage franchisor, in 2016 and acquired booj, a real estate technology company, in 2018. RE/MAX agents have lived, worked and served in their local communities for decades, raising millions of dollars every year for Children's Miracle Network Hospitals® and other charities. To learn more about RE/MAX, to search home listings or find an agent in your community, please visit www.remax.com. For the latest news about RE/MAX, please visit www.remax.com/newsroom.

